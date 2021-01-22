Customers Begged This Celeb-Loved Face Mask Brand for Variety Packs — and They’re Finally Here

Face masks are just as important this year as they were in 2020. That's why Maskc continues to release new versions of its celeb-loved essentials. The brand emerged during the pandemic to create disposable face masks that are functional and fashionable, so you can stay safe without compromising your style — which is, no doubt, why Hollywood A-listers have been hooked.
In shades from cheetah print to blue tie-dye to pink marble, disposable Maskc face masks have been seen covering the noses and mouths of Jennifer Lopez, Mandy Moore, Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale, Cara Delevingne, and more stars. The brand has also garnered quite the customer fanbase with over 34,000 Instagram followers who have made some of its most popular designs sell out.
Up until recently, you could only get the face masks in packs of the same color or pattern. But, according to the brand, people have been begging it to create variety packs — and Maskc delivered! You can now choose from three different variety packs, including a set of earthy-neutral hues, a set of trendy animal prints, or a set of jewel tones.
Chrissy Teigen, one of the latest celebs to wear Maskc, was recently spotted at the grocery store wearing its light tan face mask from the neutral variety pack. Since you can't purchase this particular mask separately, we know she's got the set stashed at home for future use.
Like all Maskc face masks, the variety pack masks are made from a premium hypoallergenic material that, according to the brand, can provide more superior protection than a reusable cloth face mask. Each one has a breathable, skin-friendly inner layer that wicks away moisture, a melt-blown center that acts as a barrier against bacteria, and a non-woven exterior layer that's decorated with its array of fun prints. Plus, they're designed with smart features like an adjustable nose wire and soft ear loops that won't tug.
Available in 10-packs for $18, the single-use masks are intended to be thrown away after 10 hours of continuous use. You can also save 15 percent when you buy three packs, 20 percent when you buy five, or 30 percent when you buy 10. Maskc's variety packs are limited-edition, so once they inevitably sell out, they're gone for good!
If you're ready to toss your regular blue disposable face masks for ones that are a little more stylish, now's a great time to add these star-approved essentials to your rotation.
Buy It! Maskc Neutral Variety Masks 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Variety Animal Print Face Masks 10-Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Deep Hues Variety Masks 10-Pack $18; shopmaskc.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.