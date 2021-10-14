Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, and Khloé Kardashian Love These Luxe Face Masks — and We Have a Discount Code
If you're tired of washing your reusable face masks every week, it's time to invest in some high-quality disposable options. Especially with holiday travels coming up, you're going to need protective face coverings that you can toss after long days spent wearing them in airports. But your average blue surgical face mask isn't going to cut it anymore — we're looking for comfortable and stylish face masks that don't ruin our outfits, but actually serve as cute (and protective) accessories. Enter: Maskc face masks.
Over the past year and a half, countless celebrities have given Maskc face masks the seal of approval by wearing them around Hollywood and New York City on repeat. Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in the brand's classic black masks, Hilary Duff often wears the neutral or earth tone variety packs, and Jennifer Garner showed off one of the brand's new fall colors just a few weeks ago. Most recently, Khloé Kardashian wore a mask from the Neutral Variety Pack while running errands with daughter True, and Olivia Wilde was spotted wearing a KN95 mask in the brand's Blush Tones during a coffee run. So, yeah, the list of famous fans runs deep.
Buy It! Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Mask, 10-Pack, $25.20 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
When you think of disposable face masks, "luxe" probably isn't the first word that comes to mind, but Maskc might change that association for you. These face masks look and feel expensive, and stars with luxurious tastes — think Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin — clearly agree. Not to mention, with soft ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge, you can comfortably wear these masks for extended periods of time, like when traveling home for Thanksgiving. Style and comfort — what's not to love?
Plus, with so many color options, Maskc has a face mask to complement every outfit. We're talking warm autumnal shades, bright pinks, neutral hues, and classic black for your winter wardrobe. And if you like to show off more personality in your accessories, Maskc also offers patterned picks like the leopard print mask Bella Hadid loves and the floral option Lucy Hale wears on the regular.
If you weren't already convinced to join the long list of Maskc-lovers, we're offering an exclusive discount code right now, so you can snag 30 percent off all Maskc face masks. Use code PEOPLE30 at checkout and score already-affordable Maskc face masks for less. Run, don't walk toward this deal, because the popular picks often sell out.
Buy It! Maskc Midnight Face Masks, 10-Pack, $12.60 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Neutral Variety Masks, 10-Pack, $12.60 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Deep Hues Variety Masks, 10-Pack, $12.60 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10-Pack, $25.20 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $36); shopmaskc.com
Buy It! Maskc Leopard Face Masks, 10-Pack; $8.40 with code PEOPLE30 (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com
