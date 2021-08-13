This Dog Water Bottle Has a Built-In Bowl to Keep Pups Hydrated on the Go — and It's on Sale

Thanks to the more than 16,000 ratings offered by Amazon shoppers, the MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle is "Amazon's Choice" for "dog water bottle dispensers." Designed to be used on-the-go by pet owners, the portable water bottle has a number of key features. When you want to fill the bowl for your dog to enjoy, simply press the button at the top and water from the bottle will fill it. If your pup doesn't drink the entire contents of the bowl, the conservation feature of the design allows you to press the button again in order for the water to flow back into the bottle. The best part? Filling and unfilling the bowl can be done with one hand, so your other hand can continue to keep a strong hold on your dog's leash.