This Dog Water Bottle Has a Built-In Bowl to Keep Pups Hydrated on the Go — and It's on Sale
It's safe to say taking walks, running errands, and dining outside all become instantly more enjoyable when you can take your dog along with you. At some point while you're out, you'll likely reach for your water bottle. But what about your pup? They're likely feeling thirsty, too! Because it's next to impossible for dogs to sip from a spout or bottle, shoppers searched for the next best thing — and they found it in this $17 2-in-1 portable dog water bottle.
Thanks to the more than 16,000 ratings offered by Amazon shoppers, the MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle is "Amazon's Choice" for "dog water bottle dispensers." Designed to be used on-the-go by pet owners, the portable water bottle has a number of key features. When you want to fill the bowl for your dog to enjoy, simply press the button at the top and water from the bottle will fill it. If your pup doesn't drink the entire contents of the bowl, the conservation feature of the design allows you to press the button again in order for the water to flow back into the bottle. The best part? Filling and unfilling the bowl can be done with one hand, so your other hand can continue to keep a strong hold on your dog's leash.
"[I] don't know how we ever went on trips/walks before this product," said one reviewer. "My dog loves this water bottle and stops during walks to request water from it."
"This is probably my favorite purchase I've ever made for my dog — and I've made MANY," wrote another reviewer. "We take this bottle to the dog park every day, and it's been the most convenient thing ever. I get a ton of compliments, and my dog already knows what to do when she sees it. Zero spillage, [too] because of the rubber ring around the rim, so I never worry about putting it in my bag. The lock function is also very secure. I love this bottle so much and would highly recommend it to everyone."
Not only do shoppers note the MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle is perfect for walks, but many of the more than 2,400 five-star reviewers also note it works wonderfully while traveling, as it's compact, leak-free, and can sit in a car's cup holder. Other shoppers said they have found the water bottle helpful while playing at the dog park, navigating the puppy stage, and encouraging their pets to drink more water in general, as well.
"This water bottle is truly a godsend," wrote another dog owner. "I cannot imagine using any other travel water bottle for my pups! It is slim, fits perfectly in a bottle slot in my travel bag; it is lightweight and has a loop to put around my wrist when I walk with my pups."No matter if you're walking around the block or planning your next road trip, help your dog stay hydrated with the MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle. Make sure to snag one before the sale ends.