Hasbro Is Officially Bringing Back Mall Madness After 15 Years Off Shelves

It’s mall madness! If those three words strike a sense of nostalgia, then prepare to get your real (and fake) credit cards ready. After nearly 15 years of being off shelves, Mall Madness is coming back.

Hasbro is releasing a new version of the popular electronic shopping board game, set to debut this fall. Similar to the original, it comes with a 3-D game board that depicts a two-story mall with 22 stores. It has a talking electronic unit at the center that tells players how many spaces to move, announces surprise sales and clearances at stores, and makes fun sounds effects when you swipe your fake credit card to buy something.

To start, players select a shopper — Gwen, Sage, Avery, or Dax — and are given their respective person’s shopping list, ATM card, and a set amount of cash. The object of the game is to strategically use your money to purchase six items on your list (if you run out of cash, you’ll have to use a turn to make a stop at the ATM). The first player to successfully buy six items and make it back to their parking lot wins.

Mall Madness has been around for 32 years, with the original Milton Bradley game first debuting in 1988 (without electronic features). A year later, an electronic talking version was released, and it has since been revamped two other times in 1996 and 2004. There are also two special-edition Hannah Montana and Littlest Pet Shop versions of the board game.

Hasbro’s version of Mall Madness will be released on October 1, 2020, but you can pre-order the board game now on Amazon for $25. (Note: Your card will not be charged until the product ships to you.) Mall Madness has remained popular through the decades, and we can only imagine it’ll continue to be with this new generation of shoppers.

