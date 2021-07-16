Heidi Klum Gushed Over These Dresses Made of Rug Fabric on Making the Cut — and You Can Buy One Here
Making the Cut, Amazon's reality fashion competition TV show, is officially back with a new season and Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn returning as hosts. The iconic fashion duo previously hosted Bravo's Project Runway, and now they're leading 10 designers on a quest to discover "the next great global fashion brand," alongside guest judges Winnie Harlow, the renowned supermodel, and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott.
Two episodes will drop each week with the finale airing on August 6. The first two episodes of the season are already available to stream now at Amazon Prime Video.
"I am so excited to be in my hometown of Los Angeles with such a talented group of designers and judges for season 2," said Klum in a press release. "This last year brought so many unforeseen challenges across the globe, so I feel grateful that we were able to safely film as Tim and I continue our journey to find the next great global fashion brand."
Watch Now! Making the Cut Season 2; amazon.com
The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to sell a collection on Amazon Fashion's store, and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion — but that's not all. First place looks from each week are immediately shoppable on Amazon Fashion once the episodes are released, including the premiere's winning dress by designer Gary Graham.
Graham, a finalist of the 2009 CFDA awards and a designer based in the Catskills, created dresses using rug fabric that wowed judges Scott and Klum. The first military-inspired look was made with a rug fabric woven in the earliest-documented ingrained pattern in America, although shoppers will have to watch the series to fully take in the design since only his second accessible look (an army green self-tie dress that the judges had equally gushed over) is shoppable at Amazon.
Buy It! Making the Cut Season 2 Premiere Winning Look: Gary's Self-Tie Dress, $79.90; amazon.com
His dress isn't the only Making the Cut product to buy right now: Episode 2's winning accessible resortwear look by fellow London-based competitor Joshua Scacheri is also available. Most winning looks from the first season of Making the Cut sold out in less than two days, according to Amazon, so the company is encouraging shoppers to get their hands on the winning styles early.
Making the Cut is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video for free to Prime and Prime Video members. Watch the premiere and episode 2 here.
