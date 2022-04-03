This 'Strangely Satisfying' Jewelry Cleaner Can Make Your Accessories Sparkle Again, According to Shoppers

The Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner is the secret to cleaning tons of delicate items in as little as three minutes, and all you need to do is fill it with tap water. The device uses gentle ultrasonic sound waves to wipe away dirt, smudges, and other debris that gets stuck between the crevices of your jewelry. Choose from a 90–480 second cleaning cycle and once it's done, it'll automatically shut off so you don't have to worry about overdoing it.