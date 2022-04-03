This 'Strangely Satisfying' Jewelry Cleaner Can Make Your Accessories Sparkle Again, According to Shoppers
Psst, we're going to let you in on a little secret: You don't have to take your jewelry to a professional every time you need something shined. Amazon actually has an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner that's on sale for just $34 and gets the job done at home in minutes — no special cleaners or chemicals required. And surprise! It also works on glasses, watches, retainers, and more.
The Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner is the secret to cleaning tons of delicate items in as little as three minutes, and all you need to do is fill it with tap water. The device uses gentle ultrasonic sound waves to wipe away dirt, smudges, and other debris that gets stuck between the crevices of your jewelry. Choose from a 90–480 second cleaning cycle and once it's done, it'll automatically shut off so you don't have to worry about overdoing it.
The average professional cleaning can cost anywhere from $25–$50, so $34 for a machine you can use at any time for plenty of different household items seems like a pretty good deal.
Buy It! Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner, $33.96 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
The machine can hold a maximum of 20 ounces and needs at least one cup of tap water to run smoothly. Make sure to empty the chamber and wipe it clean after each use to keep it in pristine condition. (Note: This machine won't remove tarnish and shouldn't be used on items that are scratched or cracked.)
More than 21,300 shoppers have given this jewelry cleaner a five-star rating for making their jewelry "look like it just came from the store." Some said it's the ″best investment″ they ever made to avoid harsh chemicals while cleaning their fine jewelry. Additionally, another reviewer wrote that it's "strangely satisfying" to watch the machine blow out steam as it cleans.
The good news is that this cleaner is relatively compact and won't take up a ton of space in your home. Plus, it looks nice with its stainless steel design so you can leave it out without creating an eyesore. It might not seem like a necessity, but take it from thousands of shoppers who say it's totally worth having around.
