'The Bachelor's' Madison Prewett Troutt Shares What She's 'Obsessed' with This Spring

Bachelor fan-favorite Madison Prewett Troutt got her happily ever after off-screen with now husband, Grant Troutt.

Similar to other Bachelor Nation cast, the newlywed is celebrating this new "season of life" with a Cupshe collab, which features a range of bridal and honeymoon-esque outfits. She walked us through some of her favorite pieces from the collection as well as other beauty and fashion trends that she's "been into lately."

Madison Prewett Troutt's Spring Essentials

Prewett Troutt is excited for her Cupshe collection because she's been shopping at the global retailer for "as long as I can remember." One of the outfits she's most looking forward to wearing this spring is the Romance Bow One Shoulder Jumpsuit because she's "obsessed" with the silhouette. "It has a little bow on one shoulder that swoops down. It's so beautiful, elegant, and timeless," she adds. "I feel like it's perfect, especially for a bride, but even if you're going to a nice dinner."

Buy It! Romance Bow One Shoulder Jumpsuit, $42.99; cupshe.com

A little bronzer never hurts when you're headed to the beach, and Prewett Troutt has been a fan of Rare Beauty lately. "I've been trying the blush and some of [its] bronzer sticks," she says. The Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick comes in eight shades for a creamy, lightweight, and smooth finish.

Buy It! Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick, $26; sephora.com

Maxi dresses are a universal silhouette that works with any season, and Prewett Troutt likes how the one she designed with Cupshe is "a little more fitted in the chest, but then flowy" toward the bottom. "It's a great beach dress, travel dress, vacation dress," she says, adding that it's "super flattering no matter what your body type is." The smock style can also be dressed up or down really easily for different occasions.

Buy It! Something Blue Smocked Maxi Dress, $37.99; cupshe.com

Prewett Troutt doesn't wear a ton of makeup during the spring, opting for more skincare leading into summer. "My two favorite makeup products are lipstick and mascara," she says. "I can't go without those if I'm wearing makeup." While many of Dior's lip products, like the brand's lip oil, have gone viral recently, Prewett Troutt prefers the Maximizer Lip Gloss. The gloss formula uses hyaluronic acid, cherry oil, and other ingredients for intense hydration that creates a plumping effect on your lips for upwards of 24 hours. And right now, you can grab the gloss on sale for $34.

Buy It! Dior Lip Addict Lip Maximizer Gloss, $34 (orig. $40); nordstrom.com

Spring is also a fun time to break out new bags, and Prewett Troutt loves the wicker trend "for beachy vibes" when traveling. We think this whimsical clutch at Amazon is the embodiment of this aesthetic. Not to mention how well it would pair with the blue smocked dress, while, say, frolicking the streets of Europe or walking along the beach.

Buy It! Miuco Bamboo Handbag, $43.99; amazon.com

As the weather grows warmer, there will be more reasons to throw on a swimsuit, and Prewett Troutt's got you covered — literally. One standout from her Cupshe collab is a white option with long puffy sleeves that almost mimics a blouse. "I've never seen anything quite like it," she says. "I wish I would have had it for my own bachelorette party."

Buy It! Wedding Backless Rashguard One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99; cupshe.com

Prewett Trout says she "really took into consideration" the "different body types" that would be wearing her swimsuits and wanted to have options that would be both stylish and comfortable. "We also have a one piece [with] thin straps [and] a matching skirt that can go over it too," she says. This small detail adds a little more coverage for anyone who wants it, not to mention a breezy element to complement the ruffled straps.

Buy It! Diamond Ring Mesh Cutout Wedding Swim Dress, $37.99; cupshe.com

Prewett Troutt says SPF is her "best friend in the summer," and if she finds a tinted one, it's game over. While she currently uses an SPF called Tinted Defense by Corium Corrective 360 (not available online) sent to her by a local Texas esthetician she swears by, she was using Elta MD "for the longest time." The popular facial sunscreen provides broad-spectrum coverage, goes on the skin clear, and works well on different skin types.

Buy It! EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen, $38.95; amazon.com

The last addition to throw into your weekender for a spring getaway is a bodysuit. "We have some bodysuits which I love because I feel like bodysuits are very versatile," says Prewett Troutt. "You can dress them up or down, and wear them with shorts, skirts, and pants." This lacey white V-neck style has elegant lace trim and only costs $28.

Buy It! Love Eyelash Lace V-Neck Bodysuit, $27.99; cupshe.com

We have the dress options, we have the bag, and now we just need a faint rosy hue on our cheeks to round out our spring looks. Referring back to Prewett Troutt's Rare Beauty picks, she also mentioned the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. It comes in 13 matte and shimmery shades, provides medium coverage, and is just $23.

Buy It! Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $23; sephora.com

