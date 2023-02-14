12 Must-Have Fashion and Beauty Finds from Amazon, According to Madison LeCroy

Including a supremely plush robe from an Oprah-approved brand

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Published on February 14, 2023 08:00 PM

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Photo: Getty / People / Tyler Roeland

As one of Madison LeCroy's Instagram followers put it, the Southern Charm star could be a real-life Barbie. So when it comes to her fashion and beauty recommendations, we're going to take them — no questions asked.

Lucky for us, she recently hosted an Amazon Live filled with her latest clothing, makeup, accessories, and hairstyling finds that are all available at the retailer, and we can't add them to our carts fast enough. The reality star, 32, sat in her "glam room" closet to share a swath of go-tos. It's difficult to pick favorites from the line-up, but there are definitely some highlights that could easily become your new holy grails.

Madison LeCroy's Favorite Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds

To close out winter fashion with a bang, LeCroy couldn't help but share some faux fur favorites. On her list were these mini platform boots dupes that are a more affordable version just of the style celebrities can't stop wearing, along with this shearling-detailed tote bag that's currently on sale with a coupon — both of which would look cute worn together.

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Hippy Genuine Suede Platform Boot, $79.99; amazon.com

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! Like Dreams Soft Shearling Tote, $55.90 with coupon (orig. $69.88); amazon.com

Another warm find? These chic fur-lined mules that can easily dress up any winter outfit, like a blouse and trousers for the office or a crewneck sweatshirt and jeans for a casual daytime look. While LeCroy highlighted the black pair, they're also available in nine other colors and patterns.

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! Arqa Fur Mules, $52.89–$57.97; amazon.com

For a cozy self-care pick, you may want to opt for her trusty Barefoot Dreams hooded robe, which she wore in the video. The brand is beloved by none other than Oprah Winfrey, so you know it's definitely worth adding to your cart.

LeCroy said the plush, yet lightweight robe is great for lounging around the house or grabbing the mail, and her love for the brand extends beyond the loungewear to their blankets and socks. "I just love these… this is a really good one," she said. "I wear it all the time."

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe, $112.03–$114.81; amazon.com

A huge must-have for LeCroy in the beauty department is the highly praised Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, a facial spray that contains hyaluronic acid, green tea, and red algae to refresh and calm skin. "I use [Tatcha's] face wash and I use their moisturizer," she raved.

As for the mist, she spritzes it on before makeup "like a primer almost," she said. "I have super sensitive and dry skin, and this seems to be the only thing that I can use, and it doesn't break me out — it doesn't sting. It doesn't do anything other than make me look hydrated." What's not to love?

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $46.55; amazon.com

LeCroy also showed some major affection for Ouai's Body Cleanser, especially the scent, which she said is "so clean, like a rose." More importantly, it looks good in the shower. "I'm always about aesthetics," she added.

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! Ouai Body Cleanser, Melrose Place Scent, $28; amazon.com

Whether you're looking to treat yourself (because, why not?) or are browsing for a belated Valentine's day gift, you can't go wrong with any of LeCroy's picks. In fact, you may be hard-pressed to choose just one.

Keep scrolling to shop more of the Southern Charm star's Amazon live highlights.

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! Touchland Power Hydrating Mist Hand Sanitizer 5-Pack, $44.97; amazon.com

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! Makeup by Mario Lip Lift Kit in Pink Nude, $34.89; amazon.com

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Hair Dryer, $239.99; amazon.com

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! Oribe Restorative Body Crème, $65; amazon.com

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! NodPod Gentle Pressure Sleeping Mask, $34; amazon.com

Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
Amazon

Buy It! Feisedy Oversized Square Sunglasses, $18.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

