11 Beach Vacation Essentials from Amazon You Need to Buy, According to Madison LeCroy

The first beach day of the season is always exciting, but you might forget how to properly pack your beach bag. Thanks to Madison LeCroy, you'll be more than prepared for this year's summer scene.

Earlier this week, the Southern Charm star hopped on Amazon Live to share more than 35 beach vacation essentials she loves — and given the many vacation selfies on her Instagram page and the fact that she lives in Charleston, we think she's skilled to address the topic. Bathing suits, tinted lip balm, sunscreen, portable speakers, and more, LeCroy has laid it all out for us.

Whether you're heading to the beach, the pool, or on vacation, you should pick up these 11 essentials for your best summer yet.

Shop Madison LeCroy's Beach Vacation Essentials

For a top that totally pops off, opt for the Kendra Poplin Loose-Fit Long Shirt from Amazon, which LeCroy was wearing in the video. The mango color is bright and cheery, while the striped design is similar to one models and celebrities keep wearing. Pair it with jean shorts, like the star did earlier in the day, or complete the set and grab the matching shorts for $40.

Buy It! The Drop Kendra Poplin Loose-Fit Long Shirt in Mango Stripe, $49.90; amazon.com

If it always feels like your phone battery dies faster when lying out in the sun, this tiny portable charger may be just what you need. It has over 13,000 five-star ratings, and it "has a little cap on it so you're not getting sand everywhere inside of it," LeCroy said. She added, "You can still hold it without some long cord."

On sale for under $25, the lipstick-sized device has won over shoppers, too: "I love how I can fit my phone in my pocket even with this charger on," one reviewer said. "It's absolutely perfect for when you are on the go and need to make sure your phone has plenty of battery," another person added.

Buy It! iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built-in Cable in Pink, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Post-swim, you might want to grab the Wet Brush Mini Shine Enhancer Hair Brush and run it through your freshly-soaked locks. It's specifically designed to boost shine and break up those bothersome knots and tangles, and it costs just $7. Plus, according to Madison, it's "always good, not just for your beach bag, but for your everyday bag."

Buy It! Wet Brush Mini Shine Enhancer Hair Brush in Black, $7.48; amazon.com

Other important beach essentials include a toiletry bag that you can use to store sunscreen or to stash away those sandy clothes, a straw visor, which is vital for sun protection, and perhaps, the most obvious, a fun swimsuit.

Madison LeCroy's picks just charmed the likes out of us, and we can officially say that we are ready for summer. Keep scrolling to shop more beach day essentials at Amazon.

Buy It! Hemlock Hat Co. Capri Visor in Honeycomb, $44.99; amazon.com

Buy It! LSxia Chenille Letter Clear Travel Zipper Toiletry Bag in Rose Red-Beach, $11.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40, $38; amazon.com

Buy It! Wdirara Floral Appliques One-Piece Swimsuit in Pink and Black, $31.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Corkcicle Soft Bucket Cooler in Periwinkle, $149.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Levi's Premium 501 Original Shorts in Luxor Heat, $38.31–$42.37; amazon.com

Buy It! Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm Nude Beach in Nude Beach, $5.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Waterproof in Pink, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $59.93); amazon.com

