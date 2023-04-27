Lifestyle 11 Beach Vacation Essentials from Amazon You Need to Buy, According to Madison LeCroy Beach bags, sunscreen, and sun hats are all must-haves By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington The first beach day of the season is always exciting, but you might forget how to properly pack your beach bag. Thanks to Madison LeCroy, you'll be more than prepared for this year's summer scene. Earlier this week, the Southern Charm star hopped on Amazon Live to share more than 35 beach vacation essentials she loves — and given the many vacation selfies on her Instagram page and the fact that she lives in Charleston, we think she's skilled to address the topic. Bathing suits, tinted lip balm, sunscreen, portable speakers, and more, LeCroy has laid it all out for us. Whether you're heading to the beach, the pool, or on vacation, you should pick up these 11 essentials for your best summer yet. Shop Madison LeCroy's Beach Vacation Essentials The Drop Kendra Poplin Loose-Fit Long Shirt, $49.90 iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built-in Cable, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Wet Brush Mini Shine Enhancer Hair Brush, $7.48 Hemlock Hat Co. Capri Visor, $44.99 LSxia Chenille Letter Clear Travel Zipper Toiletry Bag, $11.99 Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40, $38 Wdirara Floral Appliques One-Piece Swimsuit, $31.99 Corkcicle Soft Bucket Cooler, $149.95 Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts, $38.31–$42.37 Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm Nude Beach, $5.99 Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Waterproof, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $59.93) Lala Kent Shared Her Amazon Fashion Must-Haves, Including a Pair of 'Hailey Bieber Earrings' and White Sneakers For a top that totally pops off, opt for the Kendra Poplin Loose-Fit Long Shirt from Amazon, which LeCroy was wearing in the video. The mango color is bright and cheery, while the striped design is similar to one models and celebrities keep wearing. Pair it with jean shorts, like the star did earlier in the day, or complete the set and grab the matching shorts for $40. Amazon Buy It! The Drop Kendra Poplin Loose-Fit Long Shirt in Mango Stripe, $49.90; amazon.com Olivia Culpo Recommends These Flameless Candles for Their 'Cozy Flair' — and They're on Sale If it always feels like your phone battery dies faster when lying out in the sun, this tiny portable charger may be just what you need. It has over 13,000 five-star ratings, and it "has a little cap on it so you're not getting sand everywhere inside of it," LeCroy said. She added, "You can still hold it without some long cord." On sale for under $25, the lipstick-sized device has won over shoppers, too: "I love how I can fit my phone in my pocket even with this charger on," one reviewer said. "It's absolutely perfect for when you are on the go and need to make sure your phone has plenty of battery," another person added. Amazon Buy It! iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built-in Cable in Pink, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Post-swim, you might want to grab the Wet Brush Mini Shine Enhancer Hair Brush and run it through your freshly-soaked locks. It's specifically designed to boost shine and break up those bothersome knots and tangles, and it costs just $7. Plus, according to Madison, it's "always good, not just for your beach bag, but for your everyday bag." Amazon Buy It! Wet Brush Mini Shine Enhancer Hair Brush in Black, $7.48; amazon.com Other important beach essentials include a toiletry bag that you can use to store sunscreen or to stash away those sandy clothes, a straw visor, which is vital for sun protection, and perhaps, the most obvious, a fun swimsuit. Madison LeCroy's picks just charmed the likes out of us, and we can officially say that we are ready for summer. Keep scrolling to shop more beach day essentials at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Hemlock Hat Co. Capri Visor in Honeycomb, $44.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! LSxia Chenille Letter Clear Travel Zipper Toiletry Bag in Rose Red-Beach, $11.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40, $38; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Wdirara Floral Appliques One-Piece Swimsuit in Pink and Black, $31.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Corkcicle Soft Bucket Cooler in Periwinkle, $149.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Levi's Premium 501 Original Shorts in Luxor Heat, $38.31–$42.37; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm Nude Beach in Nude Beach, $5.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Waterproof in Pink, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $59.93); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 