Madewell Just Dropped a Holiday Gift Guide, and Nearly Everything Is Up to 50% Off

With the holidays just around the corner, now is your final chance to order gifts that will arrive in time. Luckily, Madewell created a gift guide to take away any last-minute stress — and almost every item included is on sale for up to 50 percent off.

Using the code BIGTIME at checkout, you’ll receive major discounts on everything from cozy sweaters to genuine leather bags. And to make your shopping experience even easier, we highlighted our top 24 picks from Madewell’s 2020 gift guide — categorized by three different price points — so you can take advantage of these clothing and accessories deals regardless of your budget.

Shop Madewell Gifts Under $50:

Shop Madewell Gifts Under $100:

Shop Madewell Gifts Under $150:

If you want to stay below $50, Madewell’s gift guide includes tons of affordable options. You can’t go wrong with this mockneck side-button sweatshirt that comes in burnt orange, olive green, and dark charcoal. Made from super soft cotton, this sweatshirt is the type of top that makes you look put together but is still secretly so comfortable.

We’d also recommend checking out this DIY face mask chain-making kit. At just $20, it would make a great stocking stuffer for any craft-lovers on your list. With all the extra time spent at home these days, we love a gift that gives us an activity to do and results in a fashionable-yet-practical product once completed.

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! (Re)sourced Cotton Mockneck Side-Button Sweatshirt, $48.65 with code BIGTIME at checkout (orig. $69.50); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Do-It-Yourself Convertible Face Mask Lanyard Kit, $19.95 with code BIGTIME at checkout (orig. $28.50); madewell.com

In the under-$100 section, we’re loving this fleece pullover with contrast quilted pockets. It comes in three different color combinations, so you can choose your favorite whether you prefer neutrals or pops of color. “I absolutely love this popover,” one reviewer wrote. “It is buttery soft and oh so warm. I also love the boxy fit, pairs nicely with leggings or skinny jeans!”

Allow us to also point you toward these colorblock leather sneakers. Between the overlapping neutral tones and the leather paneling, these comfy shoes are effortlessly cool. At just $69, they’re the perfect gift for any sneakerheads on your list.

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! (Re)sourced Fleece Quilted-Pocket Popover Jacket, $76.80 with code BIGTIME at checkout (orig. $128); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Neutral Colorblock Leather, $68.60 with code BIGTIME at checkout (orig. $98); madewell.com

And finally, we found a number of higher-priced gifts that we think are worth the splurge. This best-selling leather tote bag is something that’ll be a mainstay in your closet for years to come. It includes both an exterior and interior pocket, so you can keep all your belongings organized. Plus, the $125 price tag after the discount can’t be beat.

We also can’t stop thinking about this cashmere button-front jumpsuit that we think everyone needs in their wardrobe. As one reviewer wrote, “This jumpsuit is forgiving, soft, and semi-thick.” You can’t ask for much more than that.

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote, $124.60 with code BIGTIME at checkout (orig. $178); madewell.com

Image zoom Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Cashmere Button-Front Jumpsuit, $124 with code BIGTIME at checkout (orig. $248); madewell.com

This sale only goes until Monday, December 14, at midnight ET, so we recommend getting all of your last-minute holiday shopping done this weekend. Shop Madewell’s extensive gift guide for up to 50 percent off before prices go back up.