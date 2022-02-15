The Made By Design 35L Medium Travel Backpack measures 19 by 13 by 8.26 inches, which is compliant with most airlines' carry-on size restrictions. As you pack, you'll find a small plastic-lined compartment for storing toiletries and other liquids that could potentially spill mid-flight. On the flip side is a mesh pocket that's ideal for phone chargers, medications, and hair accessories. It also has a large main zip compartment that holds contents in place while the bag is being opened and closed, and it has several exterior compartments for a laptop, pens, notebooks, and more.