This $49 Target Backpack Can Replace Your Carry-On Suitcase, and This Is the Only Color Left in Stock
A traditional rolling suitcase is probably the first bag to come to mind when you're thinking about purchasing new luggage — but don't be afraid to go off the beaten path. Over at Target, we found a TSA-compliant carry-on bag that combines the best elements of a suitcase and a backpack into the ultimate luggage for both weekend getaways and longer trips.
The Made By Design 35L Medium Travel Backpack measures 19 by 13 by 8.26 inches, which is compliant with most airlines' carry-on size restrictions. As you pack, you'll find a small plastic-lined compartment for storing toiletries and other liquids that could potentially spill mid-flight. On the flip side is a mesh pocket that's ideal for phone chargers, medications, and hair accessories. It also has a large main zip compartment that holds contents in place while the bag is being opened and closed, and it has several exterior compartments for a laptop, pens, notebooks, and more.
This sage green shade is the only color left of this size, but you can still order it in black as a larger checked bag. Both feature a slip pocket that easily slides over the handle of a traditional suitcase, in case you're bringing one of those along too. But the best thing about this carry-on bag is that it costs just $49.
This backpack fits nicely in overhead compartments on airplanes, and depending on how fully you pack it, you might be able to fit it under the seat in front of you as a personal item; several Target reviewers have said it worked well as such, but before doing so, check your airline's size restrictions and measure your packed bag to ensure it'll fit.
Elsewhere in the reviews section, shoppers have claimed that the bag is super convenient, and they especially love that the main zipper allows the bag to fully open like a traditional suitcase. One noted that the bag "holds my 17.3-inch laptop nicely" inside the padded compartment.
This travel backpack is sold out in several stores and is in limited supply online, so don't hesitate to add it to your cart.
