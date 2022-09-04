How the Madam C.J. Walker Barbie Doll Came to Be, According to Her Great-Great-Granddaughter

Madam C.J. Walker, America's first woman self-made millionaire, is the latest historical figure to have her own Barbie doll, part of Barbie's Inspiring Women Series.

Walker, who was born Sarah Breedlove on a Louisiana cotton plantation in 1867, was the daughter of former slaves. She founded the Walker Manufacturing Company, which created hair treatment products and cosmetics designed for Black women, and at the height of her success, Walker employed thousands of Black women.

Beyond her achievements as a beauty entrepreneur, Walker later went on to become a renowned activist and philanthropist, working with the NAACP anti-lynching movement, advocating for civil rights and women's rights, and supporting Black colleges and orphanages.

Walker's great-great-granddaughter, journalist and author A'Lelia Bundles, worked with Mattel on the design of the doll, which is available now at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

"It was very collaborative from the very beginning," Bundles says to PEOPLE about the doll-making process. She sent over "a lot of photographs of Madame Walker, her office, and product containers," and many of those elements made it to the final packaging, including the accessory that comes with the doll, a miniature replica of Madam C.J. Walker's Wonderful Hair Grower.

Buy It! Madam C.J. Walker Inspiring Women Barbie Doll, $35; amazon.com, target.com, and walmart.com

Beyond ensuring authenticity in the process, for Bundles, it was critical to include many of Walker's favorite colors and other elements that defined her.

"That's why [her] outfit is lavender, purple, and turquoise," Bundles shares of the final look, in which the Madam Walker doll is wearing a puffed-sleeve, high-neck, purple floral top, and a long blue skirt, accessorized with light blue heeled boots and drop-pearl earrings. Plus, there's a historical significance in the Madam Walker doll's outfit.

"Madam Walker had been a wash woman, washing other people's clothes until she was 38. She knew how clothes were constructed, and she wanted fancy clothes for herself," Bundles explains. Many people know Madam Walker from the photographs from the early 20th century when she was already established, but Bundles wanted to portray her great-great-grandmother when she was starting out. The end result is a doll Bundles believes represents Walker "when she was in the process of becoming the person she went on to become."

Part of the doll-making process also included Bundles choosing from several different head shapes, facial features, and hair textures. After that, Bundles worked closely with the Mattel design team to develop the text to tell Walker's story. The doll's packaging even includes a photograph of Madame Walker's agents arrayed around the balcony of her mansion in Irvington, New York.

"We've come up with a doll that I think is fun for girls and boys to look at and also something that some of my CEO friends are putting on their shelves as well. That's amazing," Bundles says. And as excited as Bundles is about the doll, she believes the true value is in the doll's potential historical implications for children.

"It's wonderful to see the evolution of Barbie," she said. "Having dolls of Ida B. Wells, Jane Goodall, Sally Ride, and Rosa Parks, allows children to role-play history. The doll can be something that they play with or learn history from."

And the immediate social media response Bundles has seen has been overwhelmingly positive. "I knew that Barbie was a big deal," Bundles said, "but it almost feels like the Beyhive," she added, referring to Beyoncé's loyal fandom.

Be sure to check out the already popular Madam C.J. Walker Inspiring Women Barbie Doll below.

