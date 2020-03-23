Macy’s Just Cut Prices on Over 200,000 Items — Here Are the Best Deals

Image zoom

It’s been a tough few weeks, and if you’re like us, you could use a bit of retail therapy to get you through these hectic times. Thankfully, Macy’s just kicked off its VIP Sale, and whether you’re in the market for new clothes, kitchen appliances, or home essentials, Macy’s has it all at unbelievable prices.

The sale includes apparel, shoes, and jewelry for women, men, and kids, as well as home and kitchen goods. In addition to already amazing sales prices, you can enjoy up to an extra 30 percent off eligible items by using the promo code VIP at checkout. This applies to over 200,000 products, so you’d be hard pressed to not to find what you’re looking for on sale.

When it comes to home essentials, you can shop big brands like Bissell, Instant Pot, Pyrex, and OXO to keep your space clean and organized. For instance, this popular Bissel vacuum cleaner is already 35 percent off, but you can save an additional 10 percent by applying the special promo code at checkout. These Pyrex food storage containers are also 75 percent off with the promo code. Plus, you can save on apparel and shoes, like these comfy Tommy Hilfiger joggers that are marked down to$30.98 and these Bearpaw slippers that look just like Uggs but cost so much less.

Keep scrolling to shop the 20 best deals in Macy’s VIP Sale:

Home

Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Vacuum, $125.99 with code VIP(orig. $216.99); macys.com

Mind Reader Adjustable 8 Position Laptop Lap Desk, $21.74 with code VIP (orig. $42); macys.com

Hotel Collection 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Queen Flat Sheet, $74.99 with code VIP (orig. $170); macys.com

Neatfreak Hampers Everfresh Laundry Triple Sorter with Ironing Board, $62.99 with code VIP (orig. $120); macys.com

Salav HS-100 Duo Press Handheld Iron + Steamer, $44.99 with code VIP (orig. $99.99); macys.com

Kitchen

Pyrex 22 Piece Food Storage Container Set, $33.74 with code VIP (orig. $89.99); macys.com

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt, $71.99 with code VIP (orig. $99.99); macys.com

OXO Pop 10-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $74.99 with code VIP (orig. $166.99); macys.com

All-Clad Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $524.99 with code VIP (orig. $879.99); macys.com

Hamilton Beach Artisan Dough & Bread Maker, $84.59 with code VIP (orig. $112.99), macys.com

Best Fashion Deals

Jenni Printed Knit Pajamas Set, $24.99 with code VIP (orig. $59.50); macys.com

Style & Co Tummy-Control Slim-Leg Jeans, $25.73 with code VIP (orig. $49); macys.com

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Illusion Neckline Underwire Bra, $30.88 with code VIP (orig. $44); macys.com

Tommy Hilfiger Sport Varsity Side-Panel Jogger Sweatpants, $30.98 with code VIP (orig. $59); macys.com

Free People Persuasion Top, $71.68 with code VIP (orig. $128); macys.com

Shoes

Bearpaw Women’s Loki II Slippers, $38.50 with code VIP (orig. $55); macys.com

Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Leather Sneakers, $45.50 with code VIP (orig. $65); macys.com

Steve Madden Women’s Kimmie Flatform Espadrille Sandals, $48.30 with code VIP (orig. $69); macys.com

Alfani Women’s Step ‘N Flex Westonn Wedge Sneakers, $55.65 with code VIP (orig. $79.50); macys.com

Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Medallion Flat Sandals, $41.30 with code VIP (orig. $59); macys.com

