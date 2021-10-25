Macy's Famous Friends & Family Sale Is Here, and You Can Save on Over 50,000 Products
A massive sale is always welcome, but something about a mid-autumn, pre-holiday sale just feels different. Perhaps it's because this time of the year hits the perfect sweet spot of wardrobe upgrades (a new puffer coat, anyone?), throwing down in the kitchen (who among us doesn't bake more during autumn?) and holiday shopping (which you'll want to get started on ASAP). Thankfully, the Macy's Friends & Family sale just started, which means you can save up to 30 percent on items from all the categories above with code FRIEND, and then some. In fact, there are over 50,000 products up for grabs in this year's sale — now all you have to do is figure out what you want.
Of course, there's no sense in browsing through an endless sea of savings when you have shopping articles and editors who do it for you. This year, top categories include women's clothing, home supplies (including killer deals on both bedding and kitchen appliances), and handbags (because one should never pass up the chance to get a purse on sale). We combed through hundreds of items to find the products listed below, all of which are either best-sellers, or items that received thousands of five-star reviews.
If you're looking for clothing, you'll want to pay special attention to Macy's outerwear on sale, ranging from autumnal plaid maxi coats to a puffer that will keep you warm all winter. Pair your new jacket with a leather tote or hobo bag to complete the look. Of course, a solid winter wardrobe looks even better with a solid winter skincare routine, and you can get hundreds of beauty products for 15 percent off as part of the sale.
More focused on home-related bargains than wardrobe deals? Macy's has plenty of those, too, with great deals on cookware, kitchen appliances, comfy bedding, towels, and even vacuums. Discounts range from 10-30 percent off depending on the category, and include customer-loved brands like Nespresso, KitchenAid, Black&Decker, Bissell, and more.
The Macy's Friends & Family sale ends on Nov. 1, so be sure to shop all the deals as soon as you can. You might not know what you're looking for, but you can be certain that you'll find it at a killer savings.
Best Clothing Deals
- INC International Concepts Petite Seamless Leggings, $25.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $49.50)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Double-Breasted Maxi Coat, $273 with code FRIEND (orig. $390)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down Puffer Coat, $154.35 with code FRIEND (orig. $315)
- Family Pajamas Matching Women's Black Watch Plaid Pajama Set, $25.89 with code FRIEND (orig. $36.99)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Suede-Trim Quilted Coat, $128.63 with code FRIEND (orig. $245)
Best Handbag Deals
- Calvin Klein Fern Leather Tote, $264.60 with code FRIEND (orig. $378)
- Fossil Maya Medium Leather Hobo, $175 with code FRIEND (orig. $250)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Andie Large Leather Drawstring Bag, $157.50 with code FRIEND (orig. $225)
- Steve Madden Bkimmy Tote, $68.60 with code FRIEND (orig. $98)
- DKNY Poppy Sherpa Backpack, $117.60 with code FRIEND (orig. $168)
Best Beauty Deals
- Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, $93.50 with code FRIEND (orig. $110)
- IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $41.65 with code FRIEND (orig. $49)
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater, $10.20 with code FRIEND (orig. $12)
- Estee Lauder Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Face and Neck Moisturizer Creme SPF 15, $98.60 with code FRIEND (orig. $116)
- Estee Lauder ADvanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery, $56.10 (orig. $66)
Best Bedding & Bath Deals
- Oake Drybrush Matelasse Twin Comforter Set, $156.79 with code FRIEND (orig. $320)
- Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton 30" x 56" Bath Towel, $25.20 with code FRIEND (orig. $36)
- Charter Club Damask 1.5" Stripe 100% Supima Cotton 550 Thread Count 3-Piece Twin Sheet Set, $29.39 with code FRIEND (orig. $70)
Best Cookware & Appliances Deals
- Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware, $9.09-$90.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $25.99-$259.99)
- Farberware 15-Pc Cutlery Set, $31.49 with code FRIEND (orig.$75)
- Martha Stewart Collection 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $55.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $159.99)
- T-Fal 18-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $48.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $199.99)
- International Silver Stainless Steel 51-Piece Adventure Collection, $34.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $87)
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer, $386.96 with code FRIEND (orig. $429.95)
- Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $80.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $128.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, $161.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $179.99)
- Black & Decker 10 Speed Blender, $26.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $44.99)
- Crux 6.3-QT. Digital Touchscreen Electric Air Fryer, $71.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $135.99)
Best Vacuum Deals
- Tzumi ionvac Cordless Vacuum, $26.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $49.99)
- Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $278.09 with code FRIEND (orig. $308.99)
- Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet Lithium Cordless Stick Vacuum, $71.09 with code FRIEND (orig. $78.99)
- Tzumi ionvacUV UltraClean Robovac, $206.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $403.99)
- Tzumi ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac, $146.69 with code FRIEND (orig. $270.99)
