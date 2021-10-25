Shop

Macy's Famous Friends & Family Sale Is Here, and You Can Save on Over 50,000 Products

Here's exactly what to shop — including KitchenAid, Nespresso, and Bissell
By Amanda Richards October 25, 2021 06:09 PM
A massive sale is always welcome, but something about a mid-autumn, pre-holiday sale just feels different. Perhaps it's because this time of the year hits the perfect sweet spot of wardrobe upgrades (a new puffer coat, anyone?), throwing down in the kitchen (who among us doesn't bake more during autumn?) and holiday shopping (which you'll want to get started on ASAP). Thankfully, the Macy's Friends & Family sale just started, which means you can save up to 30 percent on items from all the categories above with code FRIEND, and then some. In fact, there are over 50,000 products up for grabs in this year's sale — now all you have to do is figure out what you want.

Of course, there's no sense in browsing through an endless sea of savings when you have shopping articles and editors who do it for you. This year, top categories include women's clothing, home supplies (including killer deals on both bedding and kitchen appliances), and handbags (because one should never pass up the chance to get a purse on sale). We combed through hundreds of items to find the products listed below, all of which are either best-sellers, or items that received thousands of five-star reviews. 

If you're looking for clothing, you'll want to pay special attention to Macy's outerwear on sale, ranging from autumnal plaid maxi coats to a puffer that will keep you warm all winter. Pair your new jacket with a leather tote or hobo bag to complete the look. Of course, a solid winter wardrobe looks even better with a solid winter skincare routine, and you can get hundreds of beauty products for 15 percent off as part of the sale.

More focused on home-related bargains than wardrobe deals? Macy's has plenty of those, too, with great deals on cookware, kitchen appliances, comfy bedding, towels, and even vacuums. Discounts range from 10-30 percent off depending on the category, and include customer-loved brands like Nespresso, KitchenAid, Black&Decker, Bissell, and more. 

The Macy's Friends & Family sale ends on Nov. 1, so be sure to shop all the deals as soon as you can. You might not know what you're looking for, but you can be certain that you'll find it at a killer savings. 

Best Clothing Deals

Best Handbag Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Bedding & Bath Deals

Best Cookware & Appliances Deals

Best Vacuum Deals

