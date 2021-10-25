Macy's Famous Friends & Family Sale Is Here, and You Can Save on Over 50,000 Products

A massive sale is always welcome, but something about a mid-autumn, pre-holiday sale just feels different. Perhaps it's because this time of the year hits the perfect sweet spot of wardrobe upgrades (a new puffer coat, anyone?), throwing down in the kitchen (who among us doesn't bake more during autumn?) and holiday shopping (which you'll want to get started on ASAP). Thankfully, the Macy's Friends & Family sale just started, which means you can save up to 30 percent on items from all the categories above with code FRIEND, and then some. In fact, there are over 50,000 products up for grabs in this year's sale — now all you have to do is figure out what you want.