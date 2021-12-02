Shop

Macy's Friends and Family Sale Has Holiday Decor, Gifts, and Winter Fashion Picks for Less — Starting at $3

By Nina Huang December 02, 2021 05:30 PM
Nothing can put you in a cheerful mood for the festive season like a good holiday sale, and with Cyber Week discounts still going strong after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's still plenty on the internet to add to your shopping cart. If you're on the hunt for festive decorations, winter fashion, holiday decorations, and even gifts for your loved ones, you would be remiss to skip out Macy's Friends and Family Sale taking place right now. 

Until next Wednesday, December 8, Macy's shoppers can take advantage of the Friends and Family sale to get full-priced, clearance, and sale items for an extra 30 percent off with code FRIEND. Beauty lovers, it's your chance to grab 15 percent off makeup sets, skincare, and fragrance too, with the same discount code. Prices start at $3 — yes, we're not kidding — for holiday decor and gifts, so you'll want to shop fast.

Macy's Friends and Family Sale

Credit: Macy's

There's plenty to sift through with more than 87,000 deals (again, we're not kidding), so below we've narrowed down the 14 best items to buy from Macy's sale for as little as $6. Think a Calvin Klein puffer that's $174 off, a cashmere sweater for just $56, a perfume gift set from the Meghan Markle-loved brand Jo Malone for $20 off, and an Estée Lauder skincare set that's worth $172, now only $91.

Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Calvin Klein Women's Hooded Stretch Belted Puffer Coat, $125.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $300); macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Charter Club Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $55.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $99.99); macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Gift Set, $108.80 with code FRIEND (orig. $128); macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Buy It! Estée Lauder Skincare Delights Gift Set, $90.95 with code FRIEND (orig. $172); macys.com

Need comfy shoes? Timberland boots, memory foam-padded sneakers, and classic black ankle boots by DKNY are all on sale. You can find leather satchels and gloves to complement the rest of your outfit, too, but that's not all. In the home and kitchen department, shoppers can grab Christmas tree ornaments, holiday-themed storage canisters and tableware, and cozy knit throws and plush blankets to keep you warm all winter super marked down. 

Since prices are so low, you'll want to grab Macy's discounts fast before they're gone. Shop can't-miss deals from Macy's below — just remember to input code FRIEND at checkout to secure your extra 30 percent off discount. 

Credit: Macy's

Lauren Ralph Lauren Leather Button Touch Gloves

Buy It! $68.60 with code FRIEND (orig. $98); macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Lauren Ralph Lauren Dryden Marcy Leather Satchel

Buy It! $187.60 with code FRIEND (orig. $268); macys.com

Credit: Macy's

DKNY Crosbi Booties

Buy It! $90.30 with code FRIEND (orig. $129); macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Ecco Women's Soft Classic Lace-Up Sneakers

Buy It! $70 with code FRIEND (orig. $100); macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Timberland Women's Kinsley Waterproof Lug Sole Boots

Buy It! $91 with code FRIEND (orig. $130); macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Holiday Lane Shine Bright Collection Ornaments

Buy It! $5.59–$34.29 with code FRIEND; macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Oake Chunky Knit Throws & Decorative Pillows

Buy It! $41.99–$83.99 with code FRIEND; macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Plush 66" x 90" Twin Blanket

Buy It! $34.29 with code FRIEND (orig. $70); macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pots and Pans, 10-Piece Cookware Set

Buy It! $199.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $339.99); macys.com

Credit: Macy's

Lenox Holiday Gifts Tableware Collection

Buy It! $7.69–$132.99 with code FRIEND; macys.com

