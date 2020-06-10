Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You can get clothing, swimwear, accessories, kitchen appliances, and more for less

Macy’s Friends & Family Sale Includes Over 200,000 Markdowns, but These 28 Are What to Shop First

You may as well go ahead and block off some shopping time in your calendar. Macy’s Friends & Family Sale is officially here, and it’s one you surely don’t want to miss. Through June 21, shoppers can enjoy up to an extra 30 percent off thousands of fashion and home items — literally. Over 200,000 products are on sale!

Macy’s Friends & Family Sale is a good opportunity to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe or spruce up your living space. Trust us, deals this good don’t come around often. Shopping this sale is easy, too: Just enter the code FRIEND at checkout to score the discount.

In the market for summer wardrobe staples? There are plenty of deals on dresses, t-shirts, shorts, skirts, and more. We’re eyeing these comfy bike shorts from INC International Concepts that are on sale for just $16 and this Free People floral-print maxi dress for only $61. And don’t forget to peep the amazing selection of swimwear on sale, too. We’re adding this retro-inspired belted one-piece swimsuit from WeWoreWhat for just $66 to our shopping cart ASAP.

If you’re looking for incredible home deals, you’ll find tons of discounts on outdoor patio furniture, comfy mattresses, kitchen appliances, and more. Offers we’re certainly not passing up? Scoring this KitchenAid mixer on sale for just $234 and this Serta Perfect Sleeper Plush Pillow Top Mattress, which is on sale starting at $638 off its original price. We’re not kidding!

With so many deals to choose from, sifting through them all is basically impossible. To help, we picked out 28 of the best fashion and home deals happening at Macy’s Friends & Family Sale to get your shopping cart started.

Best Home Deals:

Best Clothing Deals:

Best Swimwear Deals:

Best Accessories Deals: