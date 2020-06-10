Macy’s Friends & Family Sale Includes Over 200,000 Markdowns, but These 28 Are What to Shop First
You can get clothing, swimwear, accessories, kitchen appliances, and more for less
You may as well go ahead and block off some shopping time in your calendar. Macy’s Friends & Family Sale is officially here, and it’s one you surely don’t want to miss. Through June 21, shoppers can enjoy up to an extra 30 percent off thousands of fashion and home items — literally. Over 200,000 products are on sale!
Macy’s Friends & Family Sale is a good opportunity to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe or spruce up your living space. Trust us, deals this good don’t come around often. Shopping this sale is easy, too: Just enter the code FRIEND at checkout to score the discount.
In the market for summer wardrobe staples? There are plenty of deals on dresses, t-shirts, shorts, skirts, and more. We’re eyeing these comfy bike shorts from INC International Concepts that are on sale for just $16 and this Free People floral-print maxi dress for only $61. And don’t forget to peep the amazing selection of swimwear on sale, too. We’re adding this retro-inspired belted one-piece swimsuit from WeWoreWhat for just $66 to our shopping cart ASAP.
If you’re looking for incredible home deals, you’ll find tons of discounts on outdoor patio furniture, comfy mattresses, kitchen appliances, and more. Offers we’re certainly not passing up? Scoring this KitchenAid mixer on sale for just $234 and this Serta Perfect Sleeper Plush Pillow Top Mattress, which is on sale starting at $638 off its original price. We’re not kidding!
With so many deals to choose from, sifting through them all is basically impossible. To help, we picked out 28 of the best fashion and home deals happening at Macy’s Friends & Family Sale to get your shopping cart started.
Best Home Deals:
- Serta Perfect Sleeper Kleinmon II 13.75-Inch Plush Pillow Top Mattress, from $591.30 with code FRIEND (orig. from $1,229)
- KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $234 with code FRIEND (orig. $249.99)
- Pyrex 22 Piece Food Storage Container Set, $31.49 with code FRIEND (orig. $89.99)
- Bristol Teak Outdoor 9-Piece Dining Collection, from $2,789.19 with code FRIEND (orig. from $6,919)
- Cuisinart Forever Stainless 11-Piece Cookware Set, $140 with code FRIEND (orig. $334.99)
- Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Quart Dutch Oven, $69.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $199.99)
- Goodful by Cuisinart Combo Blender and Food Processor, $117 with code FRIEND (orig. $189.99)
Best Clothing Deals:
- INC International Concepts Cotton Floral-Print Lace-Up Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse, $27.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $59.50
- Vince Camuto Ruffle-Strap Linear Shibori Dress, $58.38 with code FRIEND (orig. $139)
- Calvin Klein Jeans Cuffed Denim Shorts, $27.99 with code FRIEND (orig. $49.50)
- Free People Heatwave Printed Maxi Dress, $60.48 with code FRIEND (orig. $108)
- Karen Kane Zuma Cropped White Wash Jeans, $76.80 with code FRIEND (orig. $109)
- Style & Co. Printed Flared Sleeveless Dress, $25.98 with code FRIEND (orig. $49.50)
- INC International Concepts Solid Bike Shorts, $15.39 with code FRIEND (orig $21.99)
Best Swimwear Deals:
- Bar III Tie-Dye Bandeau Bikini Top, $23.10 with code FRIEND (orig. $44)
- Bar III Tie-Dye High-Waist Bottoms, $23.10 with code FRIEND (orig. $44)
- Jessica Simpson Tie-Dyed Tie-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $51.45 with code FRIEND (orig. $98)
- Michael Michael Kors Embellished One-Shoulder Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit, $53.55 with code FRIEND (orig. $102)
- WeWoreWhat Wallpaper Floral Printed Danielle One-Piece Swimsuit, $65.63 with code FRIEND (orig. $125)
- Kate Spade New York Polka Dot Bandeau Bikini Top, $49.88 with code FRIEND (orig. $95)
- Kate Spade New York Tie-Front High-Waist Polka Dot Bikini Bottoms, $42 with code FRIEND (orig. $80)
Best Accessories Deals:
- Kate Spade New York Fiji Flip-Flop Sandals, $33.60 with code FRIEND (orig. $48)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Dryden Debby Leather Drawstring Handbag, $136.80 with code FRIEND (orig. $198)
- Macy’s Polished Hoop Earring Set, $52.50 with code FRIEND (orig. $150)
- Coach CitySole Court Sneakers, $105 with code FRIEND (orig. $150)
- Calvin Klein Clara Satchel, $97.02 with code FRIEND (orig. $198)
- Belle de Mer Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud 14k Yellow Gold Earrings, $69.30 with code FRIEND (orig. $300)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Kennedy Two-Piece Flatform Espadrilles, $48.30 with code FRIEND (orig. $69)
