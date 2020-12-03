Move Over, Black Friday: Macy’s Friends and Family Sale Has Over 78,000 Markdowns

Hot on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Macy’s Friends and Family sale has officially arrived. As part of the promotion, shoppers can score 30 percent off thousands of best-selling items in categories ranging from clothing to home, with beauty products at an additional 15 percent off.
Standout picks in the sale include this perfectly festive PJ set from Lauren Ralph Lauren, available for just $42. Cooking aficionados will appreciate the massive discount on the Martha Stewart 6-Quart Dutch Oven, which you can grab for $70 right now, a whopping $130 off its original price. In the beauty department, the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder is also discounted, which is incredibly noteworthy given its over-10,000 five-star ratings.
Customer-loved footwear has also seen its fair share of price cuts, with these platform Chelsea boots from Timberland clocking in at only $105. Even designer options from Coach are on sale; the brand’s Lyden Lug Sole Chelsea Booties are down to $137 for the occasion. Both pairs are still in stock in an impressively wide range of sizes.
We’ve rounded up the top 28 deals to shop from Macy’s Friends and Family sale. To secure the discounts, all you need to do is use the promotional code FRIENDS at checkout. Happy holiday shopping!
