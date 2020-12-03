Move Over, Black Friday: Macy’s Friends and Family Sale Has Over 78,000 Markdowns

Standout picks in the sale include this perfectly festive PJ set from Lauren Ralph Lauren, available for just $42. Cooking aficionados will appreciate the massive discount on the Martha Stewart 6-Quart Dutch Oven, which you can grab for $70 right now, a whopping $130 off its original price. In the beauty department, the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder is also discounted, which is incredibly noteworthy given its over-10,000 five-star ratings.