Macy’s Just Dropped an Early Black Friday Sale on Over 64,000 Items — This Weekend Only
Black Friday is one of the biggest and most anticipated shopping days of the year. But thanks to Macy’s, you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score big.
Now through Sunday, November 15 shoppers can enjoy up to 60 percent off on over 64,000 items during the Macy’s Black Friday One Day Sale (we’ve even seen deals as high as 78 percent off!). Not only is this the perfect opportunity to get ahead of your holiday shopping, it’s also the chance to score some of the best prices of the season on popular home, kitchen, and fashion items for the whole family.
Shopping for the fashionista on your holiday gift list? This gorgeous wrap coat from Cole Haan is $252 off its original price and these ultra-chic knee-high boots from Vince Camuto on sale for $140. We’re also eyeing this Charter Club cashmere turtleneck sweater for only $40 and this timeless Calvin Klein leather tote bag for half off.
If you’re looking to score big on home and kitchen items, you’ll definitely want to add the Instant Pot Duo Nova One-Touch Multi-Cooker which is on sale for just $70, and the Martha Stewart Collection 12-Piece Mixed Material Cookware Set for just $160 to your shopping cart ASAP. And don’t forget the ultra-soft Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Plush Twin Blanket for just $20 (its lowest price of the season!).
No matter what you’re in the market for, Macy’s Black Friday One Sale is full of unbeatable prices that you won’t want to miss. Scroll down to check out 25 of the best deals we’re shopping this weekend before it ends.
Best Kitchen and Home Deals
- Martha Stewart Collection Soft Fleece King Blanket, $14.99 (orig. $70)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova, $69.99 (orig. $149)
- All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set, $299.99 (orig. $839.99)
- Shun Classic 5-Piece Knife Block Set, $349.99 (orig. $666.99)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Plush Twin Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $70)
- Purple .3 Hybrid Premier 12-Inch King Mattress, $2,599 (orig. $2,799)
- Martha Stewart Collection 12-Piece Mixed Material Cookware Set, $159.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Hotel Collection Gusset Cotton 300-Thread Count Pillow, $34.99 (orig. $100)
- Sun Zero Grant Grommet Top Curtain Panel, starting at $13.99 (orig. $40)
- Belgique Stackable 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $129.99 (orig. $379)
Best Clothing Deals
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Hooded Down Coat, $110 (orig. $275)
- Charter Club Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $39.99 (orig. $139)
- Calvin Klein Performance Logo Joggers, $29.99 (orig. $59.50)
- Cole Haan Belted Wrap Coat, $168 (orig. $420)
- Wacoal Awareness Full Figure Seamless Underwire Bra, $39.99 (orig. $65)
Best Shoes Deals
- Vince Camuto Fendels Stiletto Boots, $137.97 (orig. $229.95)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Clairmont Stretch Tall Boots, $49.99 (orig. $99)
- Sperry Saltwater Duck Booties, $72 (orig. $120)
- Jessica Simpson Larette Stretch Stiletto Booties, $49.99 (orig. $109)
- Calvin Klein Fioranna Booties, $49.99 (orig. $119)
Best Handbag Deals
- Nine West Nala Tote, $44.50 (orig. $89)
- Radley London Liverpool Street Multiway Leather Satchel, $129 (orig. $258)
- DKNY Bryant Medium Leather Flap Crossbody, $74 (orig. $148)
- Calvin Klein Marybelle Tote, $89 (orig. $178)
- Tommy Hilfiger Allie Backpack, $74 (orig. $148)
