Macy’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes Over 76,000 Deals — Here Are the 36 Best to Shop
All for up to 70 percent off
Cyber Monday has officially arrived, and the internet is crawling with amazing deals that are not to be missed. Macy’s sale is one to rival all the rest, because the massive department store has over 76,000 discounts (up to 70 percent off!) across its home, beauty, fashion, and kitchen categories.
Have a look through all the incredible kitchen deals on popular appliances like Ninja air fryers, NutriBullet blenders, and Instant Pot multi-cookers. You’ll also find discounts on cookware from top brands, including Staub enameled cast-iron cocottes for over $300 off and All-Clad stainless steel skillet pans for as little as $50.
Gear up for the winter weather by snagging a warm coat on markdown — this packable hooded down puffer is on sale for $80, alongside this Michael Kors faux-fur trim down coat that’s now $135. Other great fashion deals include ultra-soft fleece pants for $20, cashmere sweaters for as little as $54, and ultra-comfy bras for just $10. You’ll also find plenty of Cyber Monday beauty deals on anti-aging skincare tools, lifting creams, and heated straightening brushes.
There are plenty of phenomenal discounts on home goods, from vacuum cleaners to comforter sets. Add fresh sheets to upgrade your bed, or better yet, completely revamp it with a new mattress — this top-rated one is a whopping $630 off. Save on additional big purchases, such as cushioned sofas and dining sets.
Sales this big can be entirely overwhelming, so we rounded up the 36 best Cyber Monday Deals Macy’s has to offer this year, below.
Best Cyber Monday Home Deals
- Tzumi IonVac Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); macys.com
- True & Tidy STM-500 Heavy Duty Steam Mop, $49.99 (orig. $133.99); macys.com
- Fairfield Square Collection Amalanta Reversible 8-Pc. Comforter Sets, $28.99 (orig. $100); macys.com
- Lylie 82" Fabric Sofa, $599 (orig. $999); macys.com
- Beautyrest BR800 12" Medium Firm Queen Mattress Set, $399 (orig. $1,029); macys.com
- New River 7 PC Dining Set, $599 (orig. $969); macys.com
- Beautyrest Duke Faux Fur 12lbs Weighted Blanket, $48.99 (orig. $246); macys.com
- Charter Club Damask 550 Thread 100% Supima Cotton 3-Pc Sheet Set, From $30.99 (orig. $70); macys.com
- Singer Expert Finish 1700 Watt Iron, $61.99 (orig. $124.99); macys.com
Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals
- 32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, $79.99 (orig. $150); macys.com
- Charter Club Rolled-Edge Pure Cashmere Cardigan, $56.70 (orig. $189); macys.com
- Levi's Women's Classic Straight-Leg Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); macys.com
- Bali Beauty Lift Gravity Defying Natural Lift Wireless Bra, $9.99 (orig. $40); macys.com
- Michael Kors Faux-Fur Trim Hooded Down Coat, $135 (orig. $340); macys.com
- Jenni Printed Cozy Fleece Pajama Pants, $19.99 (orig. $29.50); macys.com
- Charter Club Cashmere Boyfriend Cardigan, $53.70 (orig. $179); macys.com
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Layered Cotton Sweater, $64.67 (orig. $99.50); macys.com
Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals
- FOREO LUNA Fofo Facial Device, $57.85 (orig. $89); macys.com
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Airbrush Loose Setting Powder, $14.50 (orig. $29); macys.com
- Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, $24.99 (orig. $49); macys.com
- Shiseido Bio-Performance Lift Dynamic Cream, $98 (orig. $140); macys.com
- NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Kit, $243.75 (orig. $325); macys.com
- StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus, $104.25 (orig. $139); macys.com
- Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Eye Cream, $24.75 (orig. $55); macys.com
- Pmd Personal Microderm Pro, $139.30 (orig. $199); macys.com
- Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush, $101.50 (orig. $145); macys.com
Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 10-Qt. 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker, $89.99 (orig. $187.99); macys.com
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-In-1 Air Fryer Oven, $89.99 (orig. $149.99); macys.com
- NutriBullet 1200W Blender Combo with Single Serve Cups, $139.99 (orig. $174.99); macys.com
- NutriBullet Pro NB90901 900-Watt Professional Series by Magic Bullet, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); macys.com
- Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer, $169.99 (orig. $274.99); macys.com
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer Combo, $129.99 (orig. $224.99); macys.com
- Lock n Lock Easy Essentials Color Mates 36-Piece. Food Storage Container Set, $29.99 (orig. $66); macys.com
- Staub Enameled Cast Iron 4-Qt. Round Cocotte, $99.99 (orig. $414.99); macys.com
- All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 7.5-Inch French Skillet, $50 (orig. $99.99); macys.com
- J.A. Henckels Zwilling Four Star 7-piece Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set, $199.99 (orig. $644); macys.com
