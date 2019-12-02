Macy’s Cut Prices on Over 100,000 Items for Cyber Monday — Here Are the Best 40 Deals

Shop clothes, shoes, kitchen appliances, and more
Macy’s is a destination for pretty much everything — from home goods and kitchen appliances to designer apparel and high-end beauty products. And thanks to its huge Cyber Monday sale, over 100,000 items are seriously discounted at the retailer from now until December 2.
On top of the already reduced prices, you’ll also receive an extra 20 percent off select items and free shipping on orders over $25 with the promo code CYBER. Plus, you can expect even more daily deals to come up throughout Macy’s Cyber Week event.
Shop covetable home items like a KitchenAid stand mixer for just $199.99 or this Serta queen mattress for 64 percent off. So many fashion finds are available, too, like this faux fur puffer coat from Michael Kors for 60 percent off and this trendy pair of Steve Madden snakeskin booties for under $100 (there are plenty of shoes included in the sale, making it the perfect time to stock up on winter boots).
Makeup and skincare products are also part of the savings. Shop popular products like this Philosophy exfoliating face wash that’s half off right now, or this eye makeup bundle from NYX for just $15.
With discounts this steep, there’s no telling how long the sale items will stay in stock — so head to Macy’s to shop the best Cyber Monday deals before they’re gone.
Best Home Deals
- Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240-Thread Count Twin Comforter, $49.99 (orig. $120); macys.com
- Serta Special Edition II 11.5” Plush Queen Mattress, $299 (orig. $839); macys.com
- Homedics AP-15 True HEPA Air Purifier, $99.99 (orig. $169.99); macys.com
- Ladlow 90” Fabric Sofa, $399 (orig. $899), macys.com
- BlanQuil 15 Pound Weighted Blanket, $84.99 (orig. $340); macys.com
- Hotel Collection 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Queen Flat Sheet, $75.99 (orig. $170); macys.com
- National Tree Company Pre-Lit 7 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree, $89.99 (orig. $350); macys.com
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Sanders Antimicrobial Cotton Solid Bath Towel, $11.99 (orig. $32); macys.com
Best Kitchen Deals
- KitchenAid 4.5 Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $199.99 (orig. $324.99); macys.com
- Instant Pot Duo80 8 Qt. 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker, $69.99 (orig. $124.99); macys.com
- J.A. Henckels International Solution 12-Pc. Cutlery Set, $69.99 (orig. $220.99); macys.com
- Nespresso Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker, $99.99 (orig. $312.99); macys.com
- Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor Mega Kitchen System, $129.99 (orig. $249.99); macys.com
- Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $69.99 (orig. $149.99); macys.com
- Elite Platinum Cordless 1.7L Glass Kettle, $19.99 (orig. $42); macys.com
- Corningware 4-Pc. Bakeware Set, $54.99 (orig. $99); macys.com
- Farberware Neat Nest Space Saving Aluminum Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set, $69.99 (orig. $199.99); macys.com
Best Fashion Deals
- Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Faur-Fur Teddy Jacket, $79.80 (orig. $199.50); macys.com
- DKNY Five Pocket Coated Jean, $53.40 (orig. $89); macys.com
- Charter Club Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $49.99 (orig. $139); macys.com
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Suit Pants, $75 (orig. $125); macys.com
- Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat, $134.99 (orig. $340); macys.com
- Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $29.99 (orig. $60); macys.com
- Kenneth Cole Asymmetrical Bouclé Walker Coat, $109.99 (orig. $275); macys.com
Best Shoe Deals
- Steve Madden Women’s Alyse Booties, $99 (orig. $132); macys.com
- UGG Women’s Mini Bailey Fluff Buckle Boots, $120 (orig. $160); macys.com
- DKNY Crosbi Booties, $96.75 (orig. $129); macys.com
- Nike Women’s Explore Strada Running Sneakers, $33.75 (orig. $65); macys.com
- Timberland Women’s Brookton Lace-Up Leather Boots, $82.50 (orig. $110); macys.com
- Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Imina Riding Boots, $96.75 (orig. $129); macys.com
- Calvin Klein Women’s Gella Dress Pumps, $81.75 (orig. $109); macys.com
- Sperry Women’s Saltwater Duck Booties, $90 (orig. $120); macys.com
Best Beauty Deals
- Philosophy Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash, $14 (orig. $28); macys.com
- Lancôme La Base Pro Perfecting Make-Up Primer, $25.20 (orig. $42); macys.com
- Clinique 5-Pc. Cleansing Set, $25 (orig. $39.50); macys.com
- Foreo Luna 2 for Combination Skin, $118.30 (orig. $169); macys.com
- Estée Lauder Limited Edition 3-Pc. Smooth + Glow Set, $25 (orig. $35); macys.com
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit, $24 (orig. $40); macys.com
- Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum, $33.75 (orig. $45); macys.com
- NYX Professional Makeup Bigger Brighter Eye Bundle, $15 (orig. $30); macys.com
More Cyber Monday News
- Tons of Celebrity-Loved Designer Denim Brands Are Under $100 on Amazon Right Now
- Apple’s Newest iPad Is Already Cheaper Than It Was on Black Friday
- 9 Amazon Fashion Finds You Won’t Believe Are All Under $25
- Amazon Just Dropped Its Cyber Monday Deals Early — Including Bose Headphones, Apple Watches and Dyson Vacuums
- This Is Not a Drill — The Instant Pot Is Only $49 on Walmart Right Now
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.