Macy’s Cut Prices on Over 100,000 Items for Cyber Monday — Here Are the Best 40 Deals

Macy’s is a destination for pretty much everything — from home goods and kitchen appliances to designer apparel and high-end beauty products. And thanks to its huge Cyber Monday sale, over 100,000 items are seriously discounted at the retailer from now until December 2.

On top of the already reduced prices, you’ll also receive an extra 20 percent off select items and free shipping on orders over $25 with the promo code CYBER. Plus, you can expect even more daily deals to come up throughout Macy’s Cyber Week event.

Shop covetable home items like a KitchenAid stand mixer for just $199.99 or this Serta queen mattress for 64 percent off. So many fashion finds are available, too, like this faux fur puffer coat from Michael Kors for 60 percent off and this trendy pair of Steve Madden snakeskin booties for under $100 (there are plenty of shoes included in the sale, making it the perfect time to stock up on winter boots).

Makeup and skincare products are also part of the savings. Shop popular products like this Philosophy exfoliating face wash that’s half off right now, or this eye makeup bundle from NYX for just $15.

With discounts this steep, there’s no telling how long the sale items will stay in stock — so head to Macy’s to shop the best Cyber Monday deals before they’re gone.

Best Home Deals

Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240-Thread Count Twin Comforter, $49.99 (orig. $120); macys.com

Serta Special Edition II 11.5” Plush Queen Mattress, $299 (orig. $839); macys.com

Homedics AP-15 True HEPA Air Purifier, $99.99 (orig. $169.99); macys.com

Ladlow 90” Fabric Sofa, $399 (orig. $899), macys.com

BlanQuil 15 Pound Weighted Blanket, $84.99 (orig. $340); macys.com

Hotel Collection 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Queen Flat Sheet, $75.99 (orig. $170); macys.com

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 7 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree, $89.99 (orig. $350); macys.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Sanders Antimicrobial Cotton Solid Bath Towel, $11.99 (orig. $32); macys.com

Best Kitchen Deals

KitchenAid 4.5 Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer, $199.99 (orig. $324.99); macys.com

Instant Pot Duo80 8 Qt. 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker, $69.99 (orig. $124.99); macys.com

J.A. Henckels International Solution 12-Pc. Cutlery Set, $69.99 (orig. $220.99); macys.com

Nespresso Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker, $99.99 (orig. $312.99); macys.com

Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor Mega Kitchen System, $129.99 (orig. $249.99); macys.com

Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $69.99 (orig. $149.99); macys.com

Elite Platinum Cordless 1.7L Glass Kettle, $19.99 (orig. $42); macys.com

Corningware 4-Pc. Bakeware Set, $54.99 (orig. $99); macys.com

Farberware Neat Nest Space Saving Aluminum Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set, $69.99 (orig. $199.99); macys.com

Best Fashion Deals

Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Faur-Fur Teddy Jacket, $79.80 (orig. $199.50); macys.com

DKNY Five Pocket Coated Jean, $53.40 (orig. $89); macys.com

Charter Club Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $49.99 (orig. $139); macys.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plaid Suit Pants, $75 (orig. $125); macys.com

Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat, $134.99 (orig. $340); macys.com

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $29.99 (orig. $60); macys.com

Kenneth Cole Asymmetrical Bouclé Walker Coat, $109.99 (orig. $275); macys.com

Best Shoe Deals

Steve Madden Women’s Alyse Booties, $99 (orig. $132); macys.com

UGG Women’s Mini Bailey Fluff Buckle Boots, $120 (orig. $160); macys.com

DKNY Crosbi Booties, $96.75 (orig. $129); macys.com

Nike Women’s Explore Strada Running Sneakers, $33.75 (orig. $65); macys.com

Timberland Women’s Brookton Lace-Up Leather Boots, $82.50 (orig. $110); macys.com

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Imina Riding Boots, $96.75 (orig. $129); macys.com

Calvin Klein Women’s Gella Dress Pumps, $81.75 (orig. $109); macys.com

Sperry Women’s Saltwater Duck Booties, $90 (orig. $120); macys.com

Best Beauty Deals

Philosophy Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash, $14 (orig. $28); macys.com

Lancôme La Base Pro Perfecting Make-Up Primer, $25.20 (orig. $42); macys.com

Clinique 5-Pc. Cleansing Set, $25 (orig. $39.50); macys.com

Foreo Luna 2 for Combination Skin, $118.30 (orig. $169); macys.com

Estée Lauder Limited Edition 3-Pc. Smooth + Glow Set, $25 (orig. $35); macys.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit, $24 (orig. $40); macys.com

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum, $33.75 (orig. $45); macys.com

NYX Professional Makeup Bigger Brighter Eye Bundle, $15 (orig. $30); macys.com

