Macy’s Just Marked Down Thousands of Items for Black Friday — These Are the 20 Worth Buying

Macy’s epic Black Friday sale is on, and thousands of products from top brands are seriously marked down. Select items are up to 60 percent off today only, and you can snag an extra 20 percent off some of them with the promo code BLKFRI. Plus, shipping is free when you spend $25 or more—and based on these deals, we don’t think that will be hard to do!

Whether you’re shopping for home decor, kitchen appliances, apparel, or beauty products, there’s so much to choose from. Some standout home deals include this KitchenAid stand mixer that’s 38 percent off and the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 multi-cooker that’s available for just $60 today.

If fashion and beauty sales are what you’re after, you can shop designer coats, boots, and high-end makeup and skincare during the Black Friday event, too. Best-sellers like this Tommy Hilfiger hooded puffer coat, these Marc Fisher faux snakeskin boots, and this Urban Decay eyeshadow palette are seriously discounted.

Unfortunately, these deals won’t last forever, so start shopping the best Macy’s Black Friday sales of 2019 right now. Here are a few of our favorite finds:

Best Macy’s Black Friday Home Deals:

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $199.99 (orig. $324.99); macys.com

Hotel Collection 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Queen Flat Sheet, $67.99 (orig. $170); macys.com

Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $479.99); macys.com

Instant Pot Duo Nova Black Stainless Steel 6-Qt. 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $124.99); macys.com

Charter Club European White Down Medium Weight Full/Queen Comforter, $132.99 (orig. $380); macys.com

Best Macy’s Black Friday Fashion Deals:

Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Puffer Coat, $77.99 (orig. $195); macys.com

Family Pajamas Matching Women’s Merry Pajama Set, $19.99 (orig. $36.99); macys.com

Charter Club Oversized Cashmere Scarf, $59.99 (orig. $189); macys.com

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Full-Figure Contour Bra, $12.50 (orig. $42); macys.com

Style & Co Tummy-Control Straight-Leg Jeans, $17.99 (orig. $49); macys.com

Best Macy’s Black Friday Shoe Deals:

Marc Fisher Retire Boots, $77.40 (orig. $129); macys.com

Kenneth Cole New York, $107.99 (orig. $199); macys.com

MAdden Girl Bella Two-Piece Block Heel Sandals, $29.40 (orig. $49); macys.com

The Original Duck Boot Ariel Booties $19.99 (orig. $69); macys.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Jinny Slip-On Sneakers, $36 (orig. $60); macys.com

Best Macy’s Black Friday Beauty Deals:

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme, $42 (orig. $55); macys.com

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (orig. $54); macys.com

Clinique 5-Pc. Plenty of Pop Set, $20 (orig. $25); macys.com

Origins 2-Pc. Clean-Up Crew Checks & Balances Set, $20 (orig. $24); macys.com

Benefit Cosmetics 2-Pc. Beauty Jackpot Mascara & Brow Gel Set, $10 (orig. $20); macys.com

