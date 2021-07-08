Macy's Is Having a Black Friday Sale in July, and Over 86,000 Items Are Up to 60% Off

Of course, a sale this big may seem overwhelming at first, but we're here to help you shop Macy's Black Friday in July Sale like a pro. In the kitchen section, we have our eyes on high-tech appliances like Instant Pot air fryers and Ninja blenders, both of which are up to 33 percent off. The sale is also the perfect time to save big on popular floor cleaners, bedding, mattresses, furniture, and other home goods. In fact, there are plenty of Shark vacuums on sale for up to 60 percent off.