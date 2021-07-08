Macy's Is Having a Black Friday Sale in July, and Over 86,000 Items Are Up to 60% Off
The holidays have arrived early this year. Macy's kicked off its Black Friday in July Sale today, treating shoppers to impressive markdowns across its entire site. The five-day sale, which ends on July 12, includes over 86,000 deals up to 60 percent off on home, kitchen, fashion, fashion, and beauty. Plus, there are plenty of special savings on big-ticket items — some of which rarely go on sale.
But that's not all. Macy's is giving shoppers additional opportunities to save. By using the code JULY at checkout, you can score an additional 25 percent off select items, bringing your grand total of savings as high as 85 percent off. Throughout the sale, the beloved retailer will also be running special daily deals, which expire after 24 hours and vary every day. So, make sure to pay close attention to the Today's Deals section to prevent missing out on extra savings.
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale 2021 Deals at a Glance
- Kitchen appliances and cookware, up to 60 percent off
- Home furniture, up to 50 percent off
- Floor cleaners, up to 50 percent off
- Mattresses and bedding, up to 75 percent off
- Clothing, up to 50 percent off
- Swimwear, up to 60 percent off
- Designer shoes and handbags, up to 50 percent off
- Beauty, up to 50 percent off
Of course, a sale this big may seem overwhelming at first, but we're here to help you shop Macy's Black Friday in July Sale like a pro. In the kitchen section, we have our eyes on high-tech appliances like Instant Pot air fryers and Ninja blenders, both of which are up to 33 percent off. The sale is also the perfect time to save big on popular floor cleaners, bedding, mattresses, furniture, and other home goods. In fact, there are plenty of Shark vacuums on sale for up to 60 percent off.
Fashion and beauty enthusiasts will be excited to learn that the markdowns also span across its designer and luxury offerings. During the sales event, shoppers can enjoy up to 50 percent off on everything from dresses and shorts to shoes and handbags from brands like Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Coach, and Kate Spade. Makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrance must-haves from Nars, Kiehl's, Lancome, and more are also up to 50 percent off. Plus, score top-rated tools from Foreo and NuFace.
Ready to shop the Macy's Black Friday in July Sale 2021? Below, explore the best deals from the blowout sale.
Best Kitchen Deals
- Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer, $89.95 (orig. $119.95)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus One-Touch Multi-Cooker, $79.95 (orig. $119.95)
- Cuisinart 10-Piece Knife Set, $13.99 (orig. $40)
- Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor, $139.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $79.99 (orig. $199.99)
Best Home and Furniture Deals
- Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cord-Free Ultra-Light Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Shark Ion Robot RV720 Vacuum, $247.99 (orig. $496.99)
- Serta Sleeptrue Alverson II Queen Mattress, $383.60 (orig. $1,199)
- Greystone 7-Piece Dining Set, $1,243 (orig. $2,253)
- Taft 7-Piece Outdoor Set with Sunbrella, $2,899 (orig. $6,333)
- Yazlan Leather Sofa, $899 (orig. $1,999)
Best Fashion Deals
- Calvin Klein Ruffled Tulip-Hem Crepe Dress, $49.99 (orig. 89.98)
- Tommy Hilfiger Hollywood Shorts, $29.99 (orig. $54.50)
- Michael Michael Kors Joey Medium Pocket Tote, $154.80 (orig. $258)
- Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote, $114 (orig. $228)
- Sun + Stone Miiah Flat Sandals, $24.75 (orig. $49.50)
- Calvin Klein Becca Slip-On Strappy Dress Sandals, $59.40 (orig. $99)
Best Beauty Deals
- StriVectin Two-Step Transformation Line Smoothing Set, $59 (orig. $118)
- Nars Climax Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette, $34.50 (orig. $59)
- NuFace Trinity Facial Trainer Kit, $314.30 (orig. $449)
- T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer, $164.50 (orig. $235)
- Eve Lom Be Radiant Set, $40 (orig. $80)
- Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation, $53.90 (orig. $77)