Macy's Discounted More Than 101,000 Products for Black Friday — These Are the 50 Best

Macy's is undeniably a popular household name during the holiday season thanks to its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, but its Black Friday sales are just as epic. Luckily, the department store has more than 99,000 items marked down right now — and trust us when we say you don't want to miss these deals.
Whether you're shopping for your best friend who has everything or your mom who deserves the world, there are so many gift-worthy deals to take advantage of. You'll even find plenty of items that are perfect to keep for yourself. Plus, with discounts on nearly every category on the site — including home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, accessories, and more — there's something on sale for everyone.
For example, there's this memory foam mattress for $900 less than usual and this Instant Pot multi-cooker for 50 percent off. There are also plenty of warm winter essentials on sale, so you can save on cozy sweaters (like this cashmere style for $59 off) and puffer coats (this popular jacket is under $100).
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite markdowns below, or head directly to Macy's sale section to browse all of the department store's Black Friday deals before they're gone for good.
Best Home Deals
A new set of sheets can make getting into bed at night feel so much more luxurious, so we recommend snagging a set of these customer-loved sheets while they're on sale for 65 percent off. And if your bed is in need of a major upgrade, you can get a brand-new mattress from Sealy for $900 off.
- Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton Sheet Set, $23.99 (orig. $70)
- Waterford Mini Candy Cane Ornament, $34.99 (orig. $50)
- Sealy Onyx 12″ Memory Foam Plush Mattress, Queen, $599 (orig. $1,499)
- Oake Chunky Knit Throw, $69.99 (orig. $200)
- Hotel Collection Turkish 30″ x 56″ Bath Towel, $21 (orig. $60)
- Ella Jayne Reversible Weighted Blankets, $49.99 (orig. $160)
- Casper Original Pillow, $57.99 (orig. $65)
Best Kitchen Deals
No matter how confident you are in the kitchen, there's something for you included in the sale: stainless steel cookware, Instant Pot multi-cookers, and KitchenAid stand mixers are all discounted this year.
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt. 9-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker, $59.95 (orig. $119.95)
- Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set, $14.99 (orig. $43)
- Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set, $29.99 (orig. $119.99)
- KitchenAid Variable Speed Blender with Tamper, $349.99 (orig. $429.95)
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $159.99 (orig. $287.99)
- Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aerocinno Frother, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer, $129.99 (orig. $223.99)
- Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set, $13.99 (orig. $40)
Best Vacuum Deals
There are also dozens of discounted vacuum cleaners hidden on the site, like this $130 robot vacuum that does all the cleaning for you, or this compact stick vacuum from Shark that one shopper says "packs a powerful punch in a pretty little package."
- Shark Wandvac Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Tzumi ionvac SmartClean Robovac 2000, $129.99 (orig. $270.99)
- Shark Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $266.99)
- Bissell Symphony All-in-One Vacuum & Steam Mop, $226.99 (orig. $378.99)
- Dirt Devil Simpli-Stik Lightweight Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $29.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Bissell Crosswave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum, $237.79 (orig. $446.99)
Best Fashion Deals
Macy's also has fashion deals for everyone in the family, like winter coats for women, jeans for men, and pajamas for the kids. Even brands like Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren are marked down.
- Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $39.99 (orig. $99)
- Calvin Klein Women's Single-Breasted Coat, $160 (orig. $400)
- Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Shaping Underwire Bra, $14.99 (orig. $44)
- Cole Haan Women's Box-Quilt Down Puffer Coat, $94.50 (orig. $315)
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Straight-Fit Stretch Jeans, $40.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Luther Luxury Blend Overcoat, $149.99 (orig. $495)
- Matching Kids Stewart Plaid Pajama Set, $16.99 (orig. $29.99)
Best Beauty Deals
The beauty markdowns include so much more than just holiday gift sets on sale (although this 5-piece holiday makeup set is a great deal for under $20). You can also get anti-aging creams, designer fragrance sampler sets, and more with major discounts.
- Lancôme 2-Piece Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Set, $78 (orig. $187)
- Philosophy Candy Cane Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath, $10 (orig. $20)
- Clinique A Little Happiness Fragrance Set, $10 (orig. $34.50)
- IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, $12.50 (orig. $25)
- Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (orig. $54)
- Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado, $25 (orig. $64)
- Clinique 5-Piece Sugarcoated Color Makeup Set, $17.15 (orig. $72.50)
Best Shoe Deals
From comfy slippers that shoppers call "cute and cozy" to the warm Ugg boots that celebrities can't stop wearing, there are so many shoe deals included in Macy's Black Friday sale. Need something more formal? These bedazzled Steve Madden pumps and chic DKNY booties are both 40 percent off.
- Ugg Women's Fluff Mini Quilted Boots, $127.50 (orig. $170)
- Adidas Originals Women's NMD R1 Primeblue Casual Sneakers, $105 (orig. $140)
- TOMS Women's Alpargata Slip On Flats, $29.40 (orig. $49)
- Dr. Scholl's Sunday Scuff Slippers, $19.98 (orig. $40)
- DKNY Crosbi Booties, $77.40 (orig. $129)
- Steve Madden Daisie Pumps, $59.40 (orig. $99)
- Guess Women's Loven Casual Sneakers, $34.99 (orig. $59.95)
Best Accessory Deals
The right accessories can totally transform your outfit, so check out these discounted handbags, beanies, and sunglasses from brands like Kate Spade, Tiffany & Co., and Fossil. Even the silk face mask worn by celebrities like Adele, Nina Dobrev, and Priyanka Chopra is currently 50 percent off.
- Fossil Rachel Leather Tote With Zipper, $120 (orig. $200)
- Night Women's Mulberry Silk Face Mask, $27.50 (orig. $55)
- Kate Spade New York Metallic Bow Beanie, $34.80 (orig. $58)
- Calvin Klein Chambray Woven Scarf, $16 with code BLKFRI (orig. $40)
- Burberry Polarized Sunglasses, $195.30 (orig. $279)
- Samsonite Mobile Solution Deluxe Carryall, $87.99 (orig. $220)
- INC International Concepts Ajae Quilted Flap Crossbody, $49.99 (orig. $89.50)
Shop More Black Friday Deals 2021
