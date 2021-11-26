Shop

Macy's Discounted More Than 101,000 Products for Black Friday — These Are the 50 Best

You can save up to $900 on Sealy mattresses, Instant Pots, Shark vacuums, and Ugg boots
By Amina Lake Abdelrahman November 26, 2021 07:15 AM
Macy's is undeniably a popular household name during the holiday season thanks to its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, but its Black Friday sales are just as epic. Luckily, the department store has more than 99,000 items marked down right now — and trust us when we say you don't want to miss these deals. 

Whether you're shopping for your best friend who has everything or your mom who deserves the world, there are so many gift-worthy deals to take advantage of. You'll even find plenty of items that are perfect to keep for yourself. Plus, with discounts on nearly every category on the site — including home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, accessories, and more — there's something on sale for everyone. 

For example, there's this memory foam mattress for $900 less than usual and this Instant Pot multi-cooker for 50 percent off. There are also plenty of warm winter essentials on sale, so you can save on cozy sweaters (like this cashmere style for $59 off) and puffer coats (this popular jacket is under $100). 

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite markdowns below, or head directly to Macy's sale section to browse all of the department store's Black Friday deals before they're gone for good. 

Best Home Deals

Credit: Macys

A new set of sheets can make getting into bed at night feel so much more luxurious, so we recommend snagging a set of these customer-loved sheets while they're on sale for 65 percent off. And if your bed is in need of a major upgrade, you can get a brand-new mattress from Sealy for $900 off.

Best Kitchen Deals

Credit: Macys

No matter how confident you are in the kitchen, there's something for you included in the sale: stainless steel cookware, Instant Pot multi-cookers, and KitchenAid stand mixers are all discounted this year. 

Best Vacuum Deals

Credit: Macys

There are also dozens of discounted vacuum cleaners hidden on the site, like this $130 robot vacuum that does all the cleaning for you, or this compact stick vacuum from Shark that one shopper says "packs a powerful punch in a pretty little package." 

Best Fashion Deals

Credit: Macys

Macy's also has fashion deals for everyone in the family, like winter coats for women, jeans for men, and pajamas for the kids. Even brands like Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren are marked down. 

Best Beauty Deals

Credit: Macys

The beauty markdowns include so much more than just holiday gift sets on sale (although this 5-piece holiday makeup set is a great deal for under $20). You can also get anti-aging creams, designer fragrance sampler sets, and more with major discounts. 

Best Shoe Deals

Credit: Macys

From comfy slippers that shoppers call "cute and cozy" to the warm Ugg boots that celebrities can't stop wearing, there are so many shoe deals included in Macy's Black Friday sale. Need something more formal? These bedazzled Steve Madden pumps and chic DKNY booties are both 40 percent off.

Best Accessory Deals

Credit: Macys

The right accessories can totally transform your outfit, so check out these discounted handbags, beanies, and sunglasses from brands like Kate Spade, Tiffany & Co., and Fossil. Even the silk face mask worn by celebrities like Adele, Nina Dobrev, and Priyanka Chopra is currently 50 percent off.

Shop More Black Friday Deals 2021

