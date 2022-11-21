Macy's Black Friday Sale Came Early with Champion Hoodies, KitchenAid Stand Mixers, and More — Up to 75% Off

We're so close to Thanksgiving, you can practically smell the apple pies bubbling over in ovens across the country. But this week isn't only famous for serving up the most delicious holiday feast of the year — it's also when all of our favorite retailers let their prices fall off a cliff.

That's right, it's time for Black Friday savings. Now that the discounts have largely moved online, the amount of time we have to shop these deals has expanded, and the early window is just as big as the day itself. One of the biggest and best examples of this is the presale happening right now at Macy's.

This once-per-year sales event has exploded past the door-busting, break-of-dawn shopping experience some of us had at the mall to a multi-week discount extravaganza that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own couch. And this year, Macy's pulled out all the stops: Everything from fashion to home and kitchenware is up to 75 percent off ahead of the big day on Friday, meaning you can snag something for everyone on your holiday shopping list long before the turkey is carved.

For starters, Macy's has cashmere sweaters, ones that reviewers call "incredibly soft," marked down by 66 percent and just under $40, making them an absolute steal. Plus, warm coats for the wintery weather ahead from Calvin Klein and BCBGeneration are on sale in multiple colors and styles to suit nearly anyone (and keep them toasty).

Gifts for the cozy fans and cooks in your life are marked way down at Macy's right now, too. Score a rare deal on a KitchenAid Artisan bundle and save $135, take 76 percent off a reviewer-loved, "super soft" set of sheets in virtually any color, and gift a stylish set of highball glasses for less than $10 — this week only.

There are over 175,000 fashion and home deals to shop this week at Macy's, and our 22 favorites are sure to delight this holiday season. Check them out below before they sell out.

Macy's Early Black Friday Fashion Deals

One of the first things we noticed in Macy's sale was the big discount on this cashmere sweater. It comes in 20 colors in both crew neck and V-neck versions, so there's bound to be a style to please nearly everyone you're shopping for — including yourself. Reviewers say the material is surprisingly lightweight but still cozy on cold days and, of course, "sooo soft!"

Buy It! Charter Club Women's Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $39.99 (orig. $119); macys.com

Another stunner is this holiday-inspired dress by DKNY. Everything from the bold, festive color to the party-ready ruffle screams "December party" — especially now that it's on sale for under $100. The scuba crepe material is stretchy, supportive, and sleek all at the same time, and shoppers call it a "must have" look for gatherings and date nights this time of year.

Buy It! DKNY Cascading Ruffle Long-Sleeve Dress, $89.99 (orig. $129); macys.com

Macy's Early Black Friday Kitchen and Home Deals

That KitchenAid bundle that's on sale? It's one deal that can't be missed. The Artisan series has a ​​roomy 5-quart bowl and 10 speeds ready to handle extra-large batches of cookie dough (up to nine dozen!), meatball mix, and more. Along with the mixer itself and the stainless steel bowl, the bundle comes complete with the brand's coated flat beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip, and flex edge beater.

Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater Bundle, $349.99 (orig. $484.95), macys.com

Another surprise deal we found hidden among the sale pages was this coveted Le Creuset Dutch oven. This 5.25-quart version comes in nine colors to complement many kitchen aesthetics, and the large capacity makes it perfect for soups, stews, boules of bread, and big one-pot meals. It has especially high sides to make stirring even easier, and the enameled cast iron conducts heat evenly and stays intact for many years.

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 5.25-Quart Deep Round Dutch Oven, $199.95 (orig. $379.95); macys.com

Shop the Macy's early Black Friday sale before these fan favorites end up under someone else's tree.

Buy It! Godinger Royce Highball Glasses Set of 4, $8.99 (orig. $40); macys.com

Buy It! BCBGeneration Hooded Puffer Coat, $103.99 (orig. $260); macys.com

Buy It! Edifier Bluetooth Soundbar, $159.99 (orig. $199.99); macys.com

Buy It! Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $69.50); macys.com

