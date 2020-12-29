Over 1,000 Pairs of Shoes Are Up to 75% Off at Macy’s — Today Only

Now that you’ve showered loved ones with amazing gifts, it’s time to treat yourself to some post-holiday goodies. And by goodies we mean the best purchase of all: shoes.
For today only, you can shop over 1,000 pairs of shoes during Macy’s after-Christmas flash sale. From boots to pumps to slippers, every footwear deal in this 24-hour sale has been discounted between 50 and 75 percent off. That’s right, we’re talking over half off brands like Ugg, BCBGeneration, Marc Fisher, and more.
What’s more, you score free shipping with purchases of $25 or more, which shouldn’t be a challenge considering the amount of cute shoes there are to choose from.
Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of cold-weather shoes to keep your feet cozy indoors and outdoors. Plus, there are tons of stylish footwear options available if you’re ready to leave your slippers in 2020. Keep scrolling to find out which pairs are worth adding your virtual cart.
Not only will these pairs of faux fur-lined boots keep your toes nice and toasty, but they’ll also look super cute with leggings or knit jogger pants. Whether you’re running errands, heading to the gym, or grabbing a coffee, these pull-on boots are a practical and stylish addition to your look.
Buy It! Style & Co Witty Cold Weather Boots, $29.80 (orig. $74.50); Style & Co Nickyy Cold-Weather Boots, $29.80 (orig. $74.50); Style & Co Teenyy Cold-Weather Booties, $27.80 (orig. $69.50)
Take your slipper game up a notch with these chic styles. Each pair of slides has memory foam padding, so you can walk around comfortably all day long. Plus, you can show off your pedicure (perhaps a DIY version) thanks to the open-toe design.
Buy It! BCBGeneration Soffi Slippers, $22.05 (orig. $49); Juicy Couture Steady Faux Fur Sandal Slide, $18 (orig. $45); London Fog Lilly Fuzzy Slipper, $12.99 (orig. $39)
Whether you’re going for an edgy, feminine, or fierce look, there’s a boot style on sale for every ensemble. The cool hiking boots are waterproof and sturdy for everyday wear, and the other two statement boots feature a flirty heel and quality leather for date night or happy hour.
Buy It! Nine West Maxim Tall Stiletto Boots, $99.50 (orig. $199); Circus by Sam Edelman Indy Waterproof Lug Sole Hiker Boots, $47.60 (orig. $119) ; Marc Fisher Retire Booties, $32.25 (orig. $129)
The best way to elevate an outfit (literally) is to add a pair of pretty pumps, and these three pairs of heels offer a balanced blend of sophistication and fun. It’s safe to say you’ll thank yourself for adding one of these beauties to your wardrobe come wedding season.
Buy It! BCBGeneration Harnoy D’Orsay Pump, $49.50 (orig. $99); INC International Concepts Carma Pointed Toe Studded Pumps, $22.37 (orig. $89.50); Journee Collection Perette Slide, $24.50 (orig. $70)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.