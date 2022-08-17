This Car Organizer Is Recommended by Thousands of Drivers — and It's on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon

If someone told you there was a product that would make your life significantly more organized and easier, would you buy it? Possibly. What if thousands of people echoed that sentiment — and the product was under $25? It might sound too good to be true, but the top-rated Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer has left shoppers raving about the positive impact this storage compartment has had on their lives.

Coming in at 10-inches wide, 18-inches long, and 9-inches tall, the multi-purpose Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer is exactly what the name suggests: an organizational caddy that keeps your car clutter-free. With nine total storage compartments — two main bag areas, one zipper pocket, four cup holders, and two outer mesh pockets — it's the ideal tool for anyone who spends time commuting, traveling, or heading to and from soccer practices, doctors' appointments, and the grocery store.

lusso-gear-car-seat-organizer.jpg

Amazon

Buy It! Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer, $21.95 (orig. $31.95); amazon.com

You can use this catch-all bin for anything and everything. One shopper says it's something that "should be mandatory if you have small passengers in your car" as it's the perfect way to keep toys, snacks, and various knickknacks off the floor and neatly in one place. Games, art supplies, baby wipes, and diapers can find a home in the lightweight organizer, too.

Even if you don't have kids, Lusso Gear recommends using the caddy as a place to keep on-the-go essentials, like sunglasses, sunscreen, maps, car documents, ice scrapers, and emergency flashlights. One shopper who noted they don't have children mentioned "it's great for road trips" and holding books, tablets, and drinks. This same shopper summed up their overall experience by saying, "I've bought probably close to 1,000 things on Amazon over the years and never written a review. The fact I'm writing one now [should say] it all… This thing is legit."

One of the most talked about features of the organizer is its portable design and foldability. The dual ergonomic handles are super comfortable and, when not in use, the organizer simply folds up and can be stored under your seat or in your trunk. Shoppers also appreciate that they can clip the side and middle seat belts through the straps on the back of the caddy to keep it from sliding around while they're driving. Plus, the organizer comes in five different colorways — black, gray, tan, brown, and black with red stitching — so you can make sure it complements or blends into your car's interiors.

While the Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer may seem simple, it's clear this is the type of product that could change your life. Grab it while it's on sale at Amazon, and your car (and passengers) will thank you.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.