I'm Obsessed with The Mirror, a Celeb-Loved At-Home Workout — and It's $700 Off Right Now

When the pandemic shut down group fitness classes, many of us exercised in our cramped, unqualified homes. I'm sure many of you kept your routine, but using cans of crushed tomatoes and water bottles as weights just weren't doing it for me. I loved the energy and atmosphere specific to boutique workout spaces and missed them once they closed.

Now that classes are available again, I've found myself often feeling slightly uncomfortable breathing in the same air as everyone panting and sweating around me. I've tried resorting to free classes online, but trying to see the nuance behind movements on my laptop screen got old fast, and it felt like there was nothing keeping me accountable.

That all changed when I tested the lululemon Studio Mirror — which is $700 off right now. And after it was on loan to me for testing for the past month, I'm seeing this as the perfect time to get it as a Christmas gift from me to me.

Mirror

Buy It! lululemon Studio Mirror, $795 with code LLSTUDIO700 (orig. $1,495); mirror.co

The sleek and sophisticated at-home workout equipment is mounted to or leaned against a wall and looks like a full-length mirror when not in use. Plus, it has graced the homes and workout spaces of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — which, of course, piqued my interest in trying it for myself.

Over the past couple of weeks, I've been able to take several Pure Barre classes, flowed through Y7 Yoga sessions, and gained confidence via Rumble Boxing, just to name a few of the more than 10,000 workouts and 60 different exercise genres The Mirror has to offer. You need a monthly subscription to access the classes, but up to six people can create their own individual profiles, so everyone in your household can create their own goals and preferences.

I was skeptical at first that using The Mirror would make me feel like I was taking a class, but the near life-like presence of an instructor created a transportive experience, making me quickly get out of my head and into the workout mindset I'd missed so much. Seeing the number of other lululemon Studio Mirror users in the same class as me (which often tops 1,000), and being able to correct my own form while simultaneously focusing on the instructor made my first workout feel like I wasn't alone — and it kept me coming back for more.

By choosing a workout goal in the user-friendly app and seeing my health score steadily grow stronger (a calculation that includes heart rate, muscle usage, and recovery time), I felt more motivated to keep with it after every class. Plus, there's no greater flexibility than being able to tap an app on my phone to access a popular fitness class at home, so excuses quickly went out the window.

And while The Mirror offers packages with weights, resistance bands, mats, and more, there are plenty of classes that require no equipment at all, and you can filter your search results to tailor your workout to what you have on hand.

The first few times I used The Mirror it took several minutes to complete an update after I started it up (The Mirror is plugged in and always "on," but it's in standby when the app isn't opened on your phone). Thankfully, this stopped happening and I've been able to start my workouts quickly.

If having what feels like your favorite fitness studio in the palm of your hand — and in the comfort of your own home — sounds like a dream come true, it's time to shop the lululemon Studio Mirror now while it's still $700 off.

Ariel Scotti is a commerce editor, writer, and strategist for PEOPLE.com who's covered health and wellness, beauty, and style for six years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

