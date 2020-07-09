Surprise! Lululemon Is Having a Rare Sale Right Now — but Not for Much Longer
Don’t miss your chance to score a pair of Lululemon leggings for less
It’s not often that we hear the words “Lululemon” and “sale” together. That’s because the popular activewear brand rarely ever has them. Besides offering its excess stock for a little less in its “We Made Too Much” section, we’re usually paying full price for our Lululemon leggings. So it’s a pretty big deal that the coveted yoga company is hosting a massive warehouse sale right now (because, seriously, this never happens).
For a limited time, Lululemon is offering amazing markdowns on 800+ styles, including leggings, sports bras, tank tops, sweatshirts, accessories, and more. There is so much Lululemon gear on sale, it’s unreal. To help you decide what to buy, we sifted through the hundreds of items and selected six of our favorites that are still in stock in almost every size at time of writing. Shoppers can score this soft, sweat-wicking athleisure dress that has a built-in bra for 42 percent off, this breathable, high-coverage sports bra in a fun cosmic print for half-off, and these high-waisted tights made from the brand’s signature EverLux fabric for $30 to $40 off depending on the color chosen.
Now has never been a better time to get yourself some Lululemon leggings, because there are 71 pairs on sale. This is a one-time special event, which means it’s likely to not happen again anytime soon. The Lululemon sale ends on Monday, July 13 or whenever inventory runs out — whichever comes first. You’ll want to scoop up your favorites sooner rather than later, because styles and sizes are selling out quicker than you can get them in your cart.
Scroll down to shop our favorite Lululemon styles on sale before they’re all gone.
Buy It! Lululemon Tuck & Gather Pullover, $69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com
Buy It! Lululemon In Movement Tight 25-Inch Everlux, $59–$69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com
Buy It! Lululemon Brunch and Back Dress, $69 (orig. $118); lululemon.com
Buy It! Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Crop 22-Inch, $69 (orig. $88); lululemon.com
Buy It! Lululemon Free to Speed High-Rise Crop 21-Inch, $89 (orig. $118); lululemon.com
Buy It! Lululemon Energy Bra High Neck Medium Support, $29 (orig. $58); lululemon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.