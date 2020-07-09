Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Surprise! Lululemon Is Having a Rare Sale Right Now — but Not for Much Longer

It’s not often that we hear the words “Lululemon” and “sale” together. That’s because the popular activewear brand rarely ever has them. Besides offering its excess stock for a little less in its “We Made Too Much” section, we’re usually paying full price for our Lululemon leggings. So it’s a pretty big deal that the coveted yoga company is hosting a massive warehouse sale right now (because, seriously, this never happens).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now has never been a better time to get yourself some Lululemon leggings, because there are 71 pairs on sale. This is a one-time special event, which means it’s likely to not happen again anytime soon. The Lululemon sale ends on Monday, July 13 or whenever inventory runs out — whichever comes first. You’ll want to scoop up your favorites sooner rather than later, because styles and sizes are selling out quicker than you can get them in your cart.

Scroll down to shop our favorite Lululemon styles on sale before they’re all gone.

Image zoom Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Tuck & Gather Pullover, $69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

Image zoom Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon In Movement Tight 25-Inch Everlux, $59–$69 (orig. $98); lululemon.com

Image zoom Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Brunch and Back Dress, $69 (orig. $118); lululemon.com

Image zoom Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Crop 22-Inch, $69 (orig. $88); lululemon.com

Image zoom Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Free to Speed High-Rise Crop 21-Inch, $89 (orig. $118); lululemon.com

Image zoom Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Energy Bra High Neck Medium Support, $29 (orig. $58); lululemon.com