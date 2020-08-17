Luke Bryan’s New Amazon Store Includes Everything from Bear Spray to a $736 Vault

Among all of the celebrities who have created their very own Amazon storefronts — Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union, to name a few — Luke Bryan is very likely the only one whose curated list of product favorites includes bear spray .
The country star and American Idol judge recently introduced his Outdoor Essentials store , and it’s filled with everything from waterproof tackle boxes to high-end storage vaults . In the accompanying promotional video, Bryan said he grew up camping, fishing, and hunting with his family and that some of his most cherished memories involve those special moments outside. And now, he gets to pass on his camping, hunting, and fishing knowledge to his own children.
“Watching them hunt, being in the stand with them, being out in the field with them is so special,” he said. “I’ve had so many wonderful memories in my life that involve hunting, and now passing it down to them is something that really gets me excited.”
The store features the items that he loves to “spend time in the outdoors with ,” like his waterproof and rust-proof Plano tackle box that comes in seven different shapes and styles.
“Through the years I have always leaned on Plano tackle boxes , fishing products,” he said. “I’ve got a pickup truck, I throw my fishing gear in the back of it, I forget it's back there, it rains. You always want something that’ll keep your fishing gear dry and protected from the elements, and Plano has always done that for me.”
Along with the use-anywhere bag and other everyday products like deck cleaner and engine oil , Bryan has some more outlandish, yet extremely useful, favorites as well. For example, there’s a fish-finding sonar app that allows you to see where fish are in real time. There’s also the portable LifeStraw water bottle , which filters bacteria, parasites, chemicals, and microplastics from water you can find in ponds or lakes during hikes.
“What these things are able to do even if you go out west hunting and you get in a situation to filter your water, it’s essential and can certainly save your life,” Bryan said of the wonder product.
Whether you’re getting ready for a big trip or looking to restock on home items you can make use of daily, Bryan’s Amazon store has everything you need. Now that’s some real good, feel good stuff.
