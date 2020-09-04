Lucy Hale Can’t Stop Using This Game-Changing Workout Accessory

A foam roller isn’t something that you can always easily throw into your gym bag, though. Some are bulky, some are heavy, and others are just too long to fit into an average-sized carryall — but Lucy Hale recently introduced us to a game-changing workout accessory that’ll make foam rolling on the go a breeze: Mobot’s Firecracker Foam Roller Water Bottle, which is, as the name would suggest, a water bottle and a foam roller in one. Basically, it’s hydration and a massage in one — and it’s bound to enhance your workouts so much that you might never again leave the house without it, just like Hale.