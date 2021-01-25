Lizzo Just Wore the Viral Butt-Sculpting Leggings from Amazon
Hollywood has officially caught on to the TikTok-famous trend
Leave it to Lizzo to stay up-to-date on the latest trends sweeping social media. The Grammy-winning musician might be the first celebrity to try out the affordable butt-lifting leggings that recently went viral on TikTok, and to no one's surprise, she's absolutely rocking them.
Videos of the Seasum Women's High Waist Yoga Pants have raked in millions of views on the app, with users saying they're so in love that they're "never wearing another pair of pants." Over the weekend, Lizzo posted a TikTok flaunting her classic black pair to a backdrop of greenery and NSFW music — and it's already earned over 200,000 likes. The same day, she shared a photoset on Instagram featuring glimpses of her extra-sculpted derriere.
The impressively flattering leggings have won over so many shoppers that they've earned more than 19,000 five-star ratings and are now a number one best-seller on Amazon. Customers can't get enough of their curve-enhancing honeycomb material, high-waisted design, and ruched seam that expertly gathers fabric across the rear. Available in over 40 colors and prints, plus sizes up to 3XL, they're made to accommodate a wide variety of tastes and body types. Most reviews say the leggings are true to size and even "squat-proof" (not see-through when you bend over), but if you're in between, consider ordering one size up.
"The honeycomb texture of these leggings completely conceals any dimples or cellulite," one shopper wrote. "The waistband is pretty high so any tummy is sucked in, which is critical for me, as I just had a baby three months ago. I just put them on for the first time and my husband came in and made a point to say how amazing my 'assets' look!"
"Saw a girl at the gym wearing these and I had to ask her where she got them," said another. "She sent me a link and I ordered right away. I wear mostly Gymshark and these are as squat-proof as they are. These are very high-waisted and the butt ruching is super cute."
You can grab Lizzo's exact pair of Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants for just $30 on Amazon. The black pair is backordered in some sizes, but most will ship out by the first week of February if you order now. And if you're in the market for a bolder color, check out the black and white tie-dye print — at $22, they'll cost you even less while looking just as good.
