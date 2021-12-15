This $15 Shark Tank Tool Is the Easiest Way to Cut Wrapping Paper — and It'll Arrive Before Christmas
Holiday shopping is often considered the most stressful part of the season, but we'd argue that wrapping all your presents is equally trying. Cutting, folding, and taping box after box is time consuming, which is why Shark Tank creators perked up in 2019 when Bryan Perla presented his idea for a device that could measure and cut through wrapping paper with ease. It's been over two years since the Shark Tank debut of the Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter, and it's now a customer-loved product with more than 5,400 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Buy It! Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter, $14.99 for two; amazon.com
The Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter has a tube-like design that houses a durable steel blade safely out of site. The patent-pending cutter can fit on wrapping paper rolls up to 2.25 inches in diameter, and it's even strong enough to cut through vinyl, bulletin board paper, and more. Unlike scissors, which often leave jagged, crooked edges, this gift wrap cutter gives a smooth, precise, and clean line with every use. To use, simply slide the tool up one end of the tube, pull the wrapping paper through the device's open slot until you reach the desired length, and slide the Little Elf over the roll to slice your sheet of paper. (The Little Elf's Amazon page includes a handy instructional video to show you exactly how it's done.)
"The Little Elf actually cut my Christmas gift wrapping time by two-thirds," said one reviewer. "The cut is nice and clean, unlike what I was getting by using scissors. Wrapping paper [has] become so thin these days that unless the cutter (scissors, knife, whatever) is extremely sharp, the paper will tear. I looked at the cutters of about six different products but kept going back to the Little Elf …"
Another user, who said they typically go through at least 15 rolls of wrapping paper each Christmas, called the tool a "lifesaver."
"This item is super easy to use and cuts well every time," wrote a third. "I've used it at least five times already and it works perfectly. It's such a great time saver and I've even come back to buy more for other friends as a cute little gift. This little helper makes me actually enjoy wrapping presents!"
Amazon shoppers aren't the only ones loving The Little Elf Cutter — TikTok users are also sharing videos using the device. Bee and Blooms, a TikTok account dedicated to gift wrapping, posted a video of the tool to their 1.8 million followers. In it, they show themselves cutting different sizes of wrapping paper with ease, saying they were "blown away" by how smooth the device cuts paper.
"You just changed my life," one commenter joked under the post.
If you're searching for the simplest way to cut wrapping paper this season, look no further. If you grab the Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter today (it comes in a pack of two for just $15!), it will still arrive in time for Christmas.
