This $15 Shark Tank Tool Is the Easiest Way to Cut Wrapping Paper — and It'll Arrive Before Christmas

The Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter has a tube-like design that houses a durable steel blade safely out of site. The patent-pending cutter can fit on wrapping paper rolls up to 2.25 inches in diameter, and it's even strong enough to cut through vinyl, bulletin board paper, and more. Unlike scissors, which often leave jagged, crooked edges, this gift wrap cutter gives a smooth, precise, and clean line with every use. To use, simply slide the tool up one end of the tube, pull the wrapping paper through the device's open slot until you reach the desired length, and slide the Little Elf over the roll to slice your sheet of paper. (The Little Elf's Amazon page includes a handy instructional video to show you exactly how it's done.)