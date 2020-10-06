Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

'Emily in Paris' Fans Want to Know Where to Get Emily’s Phone Case, and We Found 11 Dupes Starting at $7

Netflix’s new Emily in Paris series starring Lily Collins will no doubt make you long for a buttery chocolate croissant, a big bouquet of pink roses — and one very unique-looking phone case.

Fans of the new show will no doubt recognize the vintage camera phone case with straps. Marketer and influencer Emily always keeps the case on hand or slung around her neck, so it’s made it into practically every scene. If you’re after the soon-to-be iconic accessory, you can snap up similar vintage camera phone cases on Amazon, where there are tons of styles going for as little as $7.

Buy It! Black Lemon Camera iPhone SE Case with Strap, $12.59; amazon.com

The Paris-based show, which was created by Sex and the City writer Darren Star and costumed by Patricia Field, features eye candy galore through colorful outfits and eye-catching accessories, like that “basic” Eiffel Tower keychain (that’s also on Amazon). Just a few days after its release, the show’s Instagram page is flooded with comments from viewers asking where they can find the piece.

Vintage Camera Phone Cases on Amazon:

Shoppers can get affordable look-alike styles on Amazon, though the exact version may be harder to track down. "That was my own phone cover," Field told TownandCountry.com in a recent interview. And while many are quickly selling out, there are still plenty of similar iPhone cases in stock from Redbubble and Casetify.

More Camera iPhone Cases

Classic Vintage Camera iPhone Case, $21.54; redbubble.com

Vintage Canon Rangefinder iPhone Case, $20.65; redbubble.com

Retro Camera iPhone Case, $21.35; redbubble.com

Classic Camera 2.0 Phone Case, from $29; casetify.com

Emily’s array of hats and Chanel bags may be the epitome of French fashion, but we have a feeling it’s her snappy phone case that everyone’s going to want to copy, so be sure to grab one while you can. If your favorite from Amazon sells out, you can always place your order now and it will ship as soon as more come back in stock.