Lilly Pulitzer’s Massive After-Party Sale Is Happening for the Next 48 Hours Only
Hurry and get in the virtual line to shop it
If you’ve ever shopped on Lilly Pulitzer’s website, chances are you’ve never come across a sale section. That’s because the brand hardly ever discounts its wildly popular, colorfully-printed pieces except for twice a year during its After-Party Sale, which is happening right now!
For the next 48 hours, you can score hundreds of Lilly pieces for up to 60 percent off, including dresses, tops, activewear, and accessories. Head to Lilly Pulitzer’s website ASAP, because you’ll have to join a virtual waitlist to shop the sale, and in previous years, there have been over 100,000 people on it. When you get there, you’ll be automatically added to the queue, just be sure not to close your browser. Once you’ve gained access, you’ll be able to browse to your heart’s desire.
Whether you’re treating yourself to some new styles or grabbing early gifts for the Lilly lover in your life, we rounded up six of our favorite pieces that are now under $100 to help you get started; they include this ruffled mini dress that’s a whopping $134 off and this cozy belted cardigan that’s now just $54. Adding items to your “Lilly tote” doesn’t reserve them, so be sure to act fast after you’ve added all your favorites, because there’s a good chance they’ll sell out.
Like we said before, it’s very rare to find anything from the brand on sale, so this is truly the best time of the year for Lilly Pulitzer fans! Keep scrolling to shop our picks from the Lilly Pulitzer After-Party Sale before it ends tomorrow at midnight ET.
Buy It! Mareena Maxi Dress, $99 (orig. $258); lillypulitzer.com
Buy It! Darlah Stretch Dress, $84 (orig. $218); lillypulitzer.com
Buy It! Maurine Maxi Dress, $89 (orig. $258); lillypulitzer.com
Buy It! Beckley Cardigan, $54 (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com
Buy It! Finn Top, $45 (orig. $68); lillypulitzer.com
Buy It! Hanalei Tiered Maxi Skirt, $54 (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.