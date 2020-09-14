Lilly Pulitzer’s Massive After-Party Sale Is Happening for the Next 48 Hours Only

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’ve ever shopped on Lilly Pulitzer’s website, chances are you’ve never come across a sale section. That’s because the brand hardly ever discounts its wildly popular, colorfully-printed pieces except for twice a year during its After-Party Sale, which is happening right now!

Whether you’re treating yourself to some new styles or grabbing early gifts for the Lilly lover in your life, we rounded up six of our favorite pieces that are now under $100 to help you get started; they include this ruffled mini dress that’s a whopping $134 off and this cozy belted cardigan that’s now just $54. Adding items to your “Lilly tote” doesn’t reserve them, so be sure to act fast after you’ve added all your favorites, because there’s a good chance they’ll sell out.

Like we said before, it’s very rare to find anything from the brand on sale, so this is truly the best time of the year for Lilly Pulitzer fans! Keep scrolling to shop our picks from the Lilly Pulitzer After-Party Sale before it ends tomorrow at midnight ET.

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Mareena Maxi Dress, $99 (orig. $258); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Darlah Stretch Dress, $84 (orig. $218); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Maurine Maxi Dress, $89 (orig. $258); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Beckley Cardigan, $54 (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Finn Top, $45 (orig. $68); lillypulitzer.com

Image zoom Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Hanalei Tiered Maxi Skirt, $54 (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com