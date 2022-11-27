The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly thought there couldn't possibly be more savings.

After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion. Starting at as little as $8, Walmart's Cyber Monday sales are here to save you some serious cash — and help you score some incredible gifts.

Whether you're looking to grab a new pair of Apple AirPods or pick up a new Christmas tree for the house (you're not late, everyone else is just early), you can rest assured that Walmart is bringing some of the best savings around.

But you'll want to act fast — these deals won't last long and are likely to sell out fast, as they always do. Check off your holiday gift list with these 54 savings below.

Best Kitchen Deals

It's no question that this time of year calls for the most time spent in the kitchen, so it might be a good idea to spruce up your appliances while the deals are hot. The Instant Vortex 10QT Air Fryer Oven offers seven convenient cooking functions including fry, roast, broil, bake, and more. This oven even has accessories like a rotisserie lift, spit and forks, a basket, and drip-tray to make preparing any meal a breeze.

If you want to gift the home chef in your life a well-deserved new set of pots and pans, The Pioneer Woman Aluminum Nonstick 19-Piece Cookware Set may be their new best friend. This set comes in three different colors and is complete with several skillets, including cast iron and nonstick, a saucepan, Dutch oven, wooden spoon and turner, measuring cups and spoons, and a ceramic baker.

With a slew of kitchen deals available at Walmart on Cyber Monday, now's the time to shop these pieces for yourself or someone you love.

Best Home Deals

If you've been holding off on getting those big-ticket items for your home, Cyber Monday is an ideal time to pounce on the household appliances and furnishings you've been eyeing. Find major savings like the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 which is $180 off. This app-controlled robot vacuum has the suction power of a handheld vacuum with the technology of a computer thanks to its anti-collision and BoostIQ sensors. These special features detect furniture and adjust the level of power for different types of flooring, resulting in a babysit-free clean while you go about your day.

Looking to complete your living space? Snag this full-length arched floor mirror that doubles as wall art — and serves as an exceptional selfie spot. This gold-painted decor can spruce up any area of your space with its modern yet timeless design,and is almost 50 percent off.

Best Tech Deals

New tech gadgets like waterproof speakers and headphones are likely to be on many holiday wish lists this year, making these deals at Walmart more appealing than ever. The JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is your new must-have device, featuring booming, noise- and echo-canceling stereo sound with 12 hours of continuous playtime. Even better, its waterproof construction means you can splash at the pool as long as you'd like this summer without worrying about damaging the speaker.

If you air on the internal side of music, check out this can't-miss deal: Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) are marked down for the holidays. The famed headphones include noise cancellation technology to drown out outside noise, but can also be put into transparency mode to amplify the world around you. The sweat- and water-resistant pods also come with three different silicone ear tip sizes to comfortably fit the inside of your ear, ensuring they won't fall out even during vigorous exercise. There's all this and more to be discovered in the tech world below.

Best Holiday Deals

Though it may feel like 2022 just started, we're yet again preparing to close out another year. If you haven't decked the halls yet, you can adorn your walls thanks to these Cyber Monday markdowns. The 7.5-foot Snow Flocked Christmas Tree is a festive option for the family room and is shaving off over $100 from its original price. This fluffy tree is flocked with faux snow, features flame-resistant branches, and has a sturdy base to provide a safe yet grand holiday experience for you and your family.

And now that you've taken care of the inside of your home, it's time to inject some holiday cheer into the exterior. Your lawn isn't complete without the 2-Piece Moose Family Lighted Christmas Yard Decor Set, a beautiful addition to any front yard thanks to its gently woven string lights and shimmering metallic colorways. These reindeer will bring the magic of the holiday season to your space at a seriously discounted price.

Best Toy Deals

Walmart's toy deals are bringing all of the holiday cheer this year, from dollhouse playsets to Disney dress-ups and more. The CoComelon Deluxe Family House Playset, which is 36 percent off, is a foldable dollhouse with accessories, including furniture, figurines, and interactive carpeting that plays popular songs from its popular namesake show.

But the finds don't stop there — the Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building Set includes 1,100 pieces that can be used to construct 15 mini-builds of classic Lego toys from decades ago. With so many pieces that can make everything from pirate ships to castles, your child can build a complete fantasyland by the end of their playtime. The toy deals are unbeatable right now, so be sure to make a list and check it twice before heading to checkout.

Best Fashion Deals

If you're in the market for a new pair of Uggs or a Michael Kors bag (with some serious savings) then look no further. Walmart has the famous and über-trendy Ugg Women's Disquette Platform Sheepskin and Suede Slippers in charcoal at a marked-down price, so you can give someone the gift of stylish comfort. Featuring a trendy 1-inch platform, suede upper, and sheepskin-lined interior, you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud and looking every bit the comfortable fashionista.

Though it's hard to beat a sale on Uggs, Michael Kors comes in hot with the Jet Set Travel Large Chain Female Shoulder Tote, which has been heavily discounted in an array of shades and logo colorways. This catch-all bag is perfect for the person who never seems to have enough room in their purse. Complete your wardrobe with these deals before they're gone (for now).

Best Beauty Deals

We love a celebrity's perfume, and Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Ariana-Grande-Cloud-Eau-De-Perfume-Perfume-for-Women-3-4-oz/273698897" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius" rel="sponsored">Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume is on sale right now. This dreamy scent contains notes of lavender blossom, bergamot, and pear, with hints of coconut, praline, and vanilla orchid to round out the fragrance. Grande's best-selling scent is sure to make the beauty enthusiast in your life happy this holiday season — but the discounts don't stop there.

Save big on BeautySpaceNK's Premium Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar, which includes skincare products from highly coveted brands like Mario Badescu, Babe Lash, BeautySpaceNK,and even more. After 12 days of mini-sized products in this generous calendar, you'll have everything you need to put your best skin forward — from exfoliants to masks and serums.

