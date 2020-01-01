Libra Horoscopes: What 2020 Has in Store for You

Image zoom Getty

Friendly and even-keeled, Libras are at your best when you are socializing. People love having you around because you bring an easy-going, balanced perspective to everything you do. You also have a talent for making things beautiful. Many Libras find themselves in creative fields, like design, food or decorating.

Famous Libras: Cardi B, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gwen Stefani, Zac Efron, Bruno Mars, Will Smith, Kim Kardashian

Ideal Friend: A Gemini (Lucy Hale, Octavia Spencer, Chris Evans, Colin Farrell) thrives in social situations just like you! Also great: Their bigger-than-life personality complements your more laid back vibe.

Love Match: When matched with an Aquarius (Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, Harry Styles), you’ll have a rich social life that is filled with fun parties and memorable events. Also nice: Their relaxed attitude mirrors yours perfectly.

2020 At a Glance: You normally love being out and about, but in the first few months of the year, you’ll find yourself staying in much more. That’s because you’ve got a lot on your mind and are contemplating some big life changes. If you take the time you need, you’ll figure out what you want to do and the rest of the year will be much smoother.

Image zoom Famous Libras Kim Kardashian, Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Presley Ann/FilmMagic; Phillip Faraone/Getty

Work: Things at work get rocky in the middle of the year. Your coworkers seem to be off their game and you’re picking up the slack. Don’t stress about it too much. Your dedication will be noticed and by the end of the year, you’ll be rewarded for it.

Love: You are always so giving in your relationships—sometimes at the detriment of your own well-being. This is your year to change that. If you need to take a little time away from your partner, do it—even if it just means a long weekend away to make yourself a priority. If you are single, make sure that you are getting as much as you put in when it comes to dating.

Health: You haven’t been as disciplined as you should be and you’re starting to feel the effects. Getting back into a workout routine will help you feel like your best self again and give you the energy you’ll need at work.