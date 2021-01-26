The 2-in-1 Humidifier and Diffuser That Shoppers Call a ‘Beast’ Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

For those of you who live in cold-weather climates, wintertime means cozy sweaters, snow days, and gallons of hot chocolate. But the season also brings dry skin, sore throats, and stuffy noses. If you're looking for a quick fix to those uncomfortable symptoms, we recommend adding a humidifier to your space. Lucky for you, the Levoit humidifier-and-diffuser-in-one is currently on sale at Amazon for just $45, AKA its lowest price ever.
This dual-action device both fills the air with moisture and releases calming essential oils. To get started, simply remove the lid and fill the tank with purified or distilled water. You can then choose from three mist levels or sleep mode, which maintains healthy humidity levels during the night at a near-silent noise level. And to make use of the aromatherapy function, add essential oil to the base of the device.
Buy It! Levoit Dual 100 Ultrasonic Top Fill Cool Mist 2-in-1 Humidifier Diffuser, $44.64 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
We're also happy to report that the humidifier is BPA-free and has an automatic shut-off mode, so it'll turn itself off when the water level is low or the tank is removed. You also don't have to worry about the floors or any furniture getting wet because this humidifier uses spiral air duct technology to release a super-fine mist.
"This humidifier is a beast," a five-star reviewer wrote. "This has been the easiest and most practical humidifier I've used, simple however efficient. We have run this humidifier nonstop for three days in a row (sick household) and zero issues."
A second shopper chimed in: "In the last six years we've purchased over eight humidifiers. This one by far is the BEST ONE yet. It's super easy to clean, quiet, and the best part? The night mode is legit. No blue lights lighting up the room. Have recommended this to everyone, and purchased another one today!"
If we've now convinced you that you need a humidifier, we recommend adding the Levoit two-in-one humidifier and diffuser to your Amazon cart sooner rather than later. It won't stay at its best price ever for long.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.