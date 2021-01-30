Amazon’s #1 Best-Selling Sports Bra Now Comes in Another Cute Style

The longline sports bra has removable padding that provides added support for fuller-busted wearers. But not to worry: It can't be seen beneath the tank's nylon-elastane blend fabric, a sweat-wicking material that customers call "soft and buttery." According to the brand, the Medium Support Sports Bra Tank Top is ideal for medium-impact activities like power walking, jogging, and biking, but reviewers say it's so cute and comfy that you'll want to wear it all day long.