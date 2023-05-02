Lego Is Celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary with Commemorative Sets — and They're Perfect for All Ages

No one quite does a celebration quite like Disney, so it is no surprise that the Walt Disney Company is commemorating its 100th anniversary in various ways that appeal to any fan. And for those who are also Lego fans, you can get in on all the fun with new sets inspired by 100 years of Disney magic across its beloved movies, characters, and theme parks.

Whether you're all about anything Mickey Mouse or you can't help but smile when you see an image of the iconic Cinderella castle, these new Lego Disney sets have you covered. And similar to Disney, Legos are perfect for both kids and adults. Building the sets is an activity that can be done together or individually.



Some of these new releases are already available to ship while others are available for pre-order, so act fast and add the sets to your cart before they're out of stock.

Disney 100th Anniversary Lego Sets

"Who's the leader of the club that's made for you and me? M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E." If the lyrics to the "Mickey Mouse March" immediately come to mind when you think of the House of Mouse, check out the Disney Celebration Train set that is perfect to gift to younger fans aged four and up. The set comes with 200 pieces that when put together create a station, engine, three train floats, and six Lego minifigures: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Moana, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and Woody.

This set has Starter Bricks, which are designed to give the pieces a sturdy base, something that is ideal for beginning Lego builders. And little ones can play with each piece of the train once it's all built separately, or connected together. Plus, Walt Disney loved trains, so you can pay homage to the legend with this set.

Lego

Buy It! Disney Celebration Train, $39.99; lego.com

If you're shopping for a true Lego beginner, there is no better way to introduce Legos than with the magical castle. This exclusive set can be assembled in three different ways, as little builders get the choice of making one large model, a tall tower, or two smaller castle builds. The set, which is ideal for toddlers ages three and up, comes with a crew of magical pals, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, and Figaro, the cat fans will recognize from Pinocchio.



Plus, the set has other magical details, such as a kitchen, a dressing room with a buildable mirror toy, Cinderella's shoe, Belle's enchanted, rose, and the magic book from The Sorcerer's Apprentice to really inspire kids to get creative as they play.

Lego

Buy It! 3 in 1 Magical Castle, $99.99; Lego.com

Looking for a fun challenge? Made for ages 10 and up, this Disney 100th Celebration BrickHeadz set brings a group of iconic characters to life with 501 pieces: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (Disney's first character), Mickey Mouse (Disney's first animated character), Snow White (from Disney's first feature film), and Tinker Bell (the first Disneyland mascot.) Once the three-inch figurines are assembled, they can be set on their individual baseplates, ready to be placed on a bookshelf, desk, or shelf for display.

Lego

Buy It! Disney 100th Celebration BrickHeadz, $39.99; lego.com

Another fan-favorite is the Up House set, based on the Disney and Pixar movie Up. The premium set consists of nearly 600 pieces that come together to create a detailed model of the house, including a chimney filled with balloons. Plus, it comes with a wilderness explorer backpack, an adventure book, and three Lego minifigues: Carl Fredricksen, Russell, and, yes Dug the unforgettable dog. The set is designed for play if you're gifting this to a younger fan (recommended for ages nine and up) and display, so it makes for a fun present to give older Up fans, too.

Lego

Buy It! Up House, $59.99; lego.com

Available for pre-order, The Enchanted Treehouse brings all of the heroine energy, as it comes with 13 Lego mini-doll figures: Mulan, Pocahontas, Raya, Moana, Tiana, Princess Jasmine, Mirabel, Elsa, Anna, Alice, Wendy, Tinker Bell, and Belle. The characters can be placed throughout the treehouse to bring it to life whether they're riding on the zipline, standing on the hidden staircase, riding the canoe, or swimming by the waterfall.



The two-level treehouse is one of the larger sets available for the 100th anniversary, as it has a little more than 1,000 pieces, and while it's recommended for fans aged seven and up, it'll definitely keep both adults and children busy for hours.

Lego

Pre-order It! The Enchanted Treehouse, $159.99; Lego.com

Although this set isn't technically a part of the Disney 100th anniversary collection, The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell set is still worth noting, as it's centered on the upcoming, live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Currently available for pre-order ahead of the release of the film, this 1,808-piece detailed set takes fans under the sea, as it features King Triton's throne rock, Ariel's hideout that is filled with treasures, and Ursula's lair, all in a big shell that is designed for display.

It comes with five characters, too: Lego minifigures of Princess Ariel, Karina, Indira, Ursula, and King Triton, plus Lego figures of Sebastian and Flounder. This set is for adult fans, and it will surely make for a show-stopping collector's piece once assembled.

Lego

Pre-order It! The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell, $159.99; Lego.com

Lego sets are truly made to be enjoyed by all ages, and these options that celebrate 100 years of Disney Wonder easily bring a little bit of magic to any fan.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.