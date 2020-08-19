Lauren Conrad Launched an Amazon Storefront with Home Goods That Start at $14

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Lauren Conrad isn’t slowing down this year. In fact, the entrepreneur and former reality star recently launched a kids’ clothing line and is now bringing her sought-after style to Amazon.

Fans can now shop Lauren Conrad’s best-selling home goods on Amazon through her brand, The Little Market, and its new Amazon storefront. The nonprofit organization, which Conrad started in 2012, supports women in underserved communities by selling their handcrafted fair trade creations. Every purchase supports these women and programs that offer them education, safe housing, and further training.

Shop The Little Market on Amazon:

Conrad’s line, which she co-founded with her friend Hannah Skvarla, starts at just $14 and features all sorts of pretty accessories, home decor pieces, and items like jewelry and tote bags that make for great gifts. Since travel is mostly paused right now, adding home decor, like the Blush Pink Woven Star Bowl from Rwanda and the super soft striped fringe towels from India, is a fun way to get your wanderlust fix while adding some worldly charm to your adobe.

Current products are sourced from female makers in Rwanda, the Philippines, Cambodia, India, and Bangladesh. The assortment of candles are made by refugees now living in the United States. And in 2019 alone, the group employed over 1,000 artisans around the world.

Everything from The Little Market shop is also Prime-eligible, helping you to make the most of your membership and also ensuring you can get your items quickly and with complimentary shipping. (FYI, non-members can also get these perks by signing up for a free 30-day trial.)

Shoppers can browse the complete assortment through The Little Market Amazon store or find the perfect piece through our curated shopping list below. Every purchase empowers women and gives back, so go ahead and treat yourself to something unique or gift one of these charming pieces to a friend or family member.

