Lauren Conrad Reveals What Moms Really Want for Mother’s Day — Including Her Favorite Gifts from Amazon

Lauren Conrad has made it incredibly easy to find gifts that are unique and thoughtful for Mother's Day.

The designer and former reality star curated 20 Mother's Day gifts she loves, all of which support small businesses and female artisans through Amazon Handmade and her brand The Little Market. Conrad's favorite Amazon finds start at $12 and include pretty decor, jewelry, tote bags, kitchenware, and beauty items. There are even a few special pieces she's already gifted to women in her family.

The mom of two little ones explained that making the holiday feel special comes down to two things. "Mother's Day is really just about feeling appreciated and loved," Conrad tells PEOPLE. Giving mom something that taps into her interests or hobbies is one easy way to do that.

"I like something that feels thoughtful or personal," she said. The women in her family love to cook, which is why she included something she uses in her own kitchen all the time: a recipe binder that cooks can use to store and organize their favorites. Conrad also included the personalized cutting board she gave her mother-in-law, which was a big hit and included an inscription of her family's famous meatball recipe.

Presents that pamper, like aromatherapy bath bombs, are another crowd pleaser. "When I'm shopping for gifts, especially for Mother's Day, I try to buy things that they wouldn't buy for themselves," Conrad says. "Any sort of spa item is nice."

Conrad also shared an idea inspired by her own friend group that makes for a great self-care present to send to loved ones to lift their spirits during these difficult times. "Throughout this past year my friends have been so thoughtful," she says. They started sending bundles of goodies they've discovered and loved with a sweet note, which Conrad finds especially thoughtful.

You can do the same thing for mom or copy her creative gift for almost any occasion — birthdays, anniversaries, or just for fun. Her recommendation: a combination of coffee mugs, loose leaf teas, and hand towels delivered in a peppy reusable ″Best Day Ever″ tote bag, which just happens to be The Little Market's most popular Amazon product and one of Conrad's go-to gifts. "I like giving gifts in them because it's a nice presentation and it's a nice little gift that they can reuse throughout the year," she says.

Lauren Conrad's Gift Shopping List

There are more creative gift ideas featured in The Little Market's store and Conrad's new Mother's Day gift shop. If nothing still feels quite right for mom, there's even more to peruse through Amazon Handmade's massive store. And if there's always one present you rely on, Conrad says, "Flowers are never a bad idea."

