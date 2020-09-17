Latinx-Owned Brands to Support in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

From beauty to home goods to fashion, show your support for these Latinx-owned companies this Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and beyond

Observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the vast cultural contributions the Latinx and Hispanic communities have contributed to the culture and character of the United States. During a time when these communities have also been disproportionately affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting small businesses through shopping is a small but powerful way to lend support. From home decor to fashion to beauty products, these are just some of the brands PEOPLE editors love and hope you'll support throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month and forever.

Children's

Canticos

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Founded by a mom who wanted to find stories for her kids that helped them better relate to her culture, Canticos is now a series of books, videos and a digital app, providing engaging bilingual instruction geared at kids five and under. It has fans in celebrity moms including Kylie Jenner (check out one of the books on Stormi's bookshelf, below), Zoë Saldana and Eva Longoria, who named Los Pollitos as her favorite children's book for baby Santiago.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stories Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stories

Buy it! Bilingual Reversible Book Set, $65; canticosworld.com

Beauty

Image zoom Courtesy of Artist Couture

Artist Couture

Makeup artist Angel Merino harnessed his enormous Instagram following — 1.4 million followers and counting — to work with celebs including Eva Longoria, Ariana Grande and Chanel Iman. Deemed “The Glow Authority,” his makeup collection Artist Couture features products designed to enhance just that, from the ultra-shiny Diamond Lip Tease to the Diamond Luxe Luminizer.

Buy it! Diamond Lip Tease Lip Gloss, $18; sephora.com

Image zoom Marisa Q Photography

Wildland Organics

After living in an eco-friendly tiny house and then in an outfitted van, actress Marisa Quintanilla Griffeth (you may know her as Huilen from the Twilight series) and her husband wanted products that would fit their on-the-go, nature-loving lifestyle. Thus, they created Wildland to offer multipurpose, high-functioning skincare and wellness products like cleansing bars, moisturizing balms and more — all of which are travel- (and planet-) friendly.

Buy it! The Zero Waste Bar, $16; wildlandorganics.com

Image zoom Courtesy of Araceli Beauty

Araceli Beauty

Cosmetologist and influencer Araceli Ledesma developed this Mexicana-inspired line as a way to blend her love of her culture with her love of makeup. With products like the Azteca Eyes palette and new Tequila Highlighters (after all, tequila is the national liquor of Mexico!), Araceli Beauty is both gorgeous and meaningful.

Buy it! Tequila Highlighter, $24; aracelibeauty.com

Image zoom Courtesy Harlem Botanica

Harlem Botanica

After allergies stopped fragrance-obsessed Julissa Jose from spritzing on her favorite scents, she decided to create a line of her own, and Harlem Botanica was born. Each of the unisex fragrances — think: Desert Bloom, Black Pepper and Sandalwood — are naturally sourced, non-toxic and Leaping Bunny Certified, so even those with sensitive noses can wear them all day long.

Buy it! Discovery Set, $45; harlembotanica.com

Home

Image zoom @mandanablvd/instagram

Mandana Blvd.

This Los Angeles-based resource for vintage furniture and home accessories is the passion project of "partners in life and work" Cristina Ramos and Nu Goteh. Shop curated pieces via Mandana Blvd.'s Instagram Stories, and keep an eye on their website for new collaborations. (The last one — handmade pillows by artist Anj — sold out in an hour!)

Buy it! Check @mandanablvd for new items daily

Badass Balloon Co.

Image zoom Badass Balloon Co.

These are not your grandma's party decor! Founded by former fashion publicist and stylist Desiree Ontiveros, Badass Balloon Co. is a company turning childhood party staples into social media gold with cheeky messages on colorful balloons. Ontiveros also offers adorable accessories like piñatas and confetti, and party packs for bachelorette parties, graduations, birthdays, Friendsgivings, divorces (Yes, you read that right!) and so much more.

Buy It! Starting at $6 for a 3-pack of balloons, badassballoonco.com

Image zoom @baetanical/instagram

Baetanical

Texas-based designer James Barela is plant-obsessed! He documents his beloved blooms on social media, and sells handmade ceramic planters via Instagram. Between his monthly drops of about 30 to 40 original pieces, you can shop eye-catching modern art prints, greeting cards and t-shirts on his website, all inspired by the wonders of nature.

Buy It! Baetanical Print 18" x 24", $28; baetanical.com

Image zoom

Centinelle

The hand-drawn motifs found on Cristina Rose-Guizar’s silk scarves, pillows and linens seem almost out of a fairytale — think insects, fruit and feathers — but they actually draw on multicultural mythologies. The San Francisco-based creative behind Centinelle’s work is inspired by her Mexican heritage and her obsession with Japan.

Buy It! Strawberry Velvet Cushion Cover, $95; centinelle.com

Image zoom

Ceremonia

Another brand with its roots in multiple cultures is Ceremonia. The Latina-led company came to be after its founder, Carina Santoyo, traveled to Bali, where she fell in love with the work of local artisans. Now they create the brand’s ethically sourced home goods, including mirrors, baskets and woven plant hangers.

Buy It! Macrame Plant Hanger, $38; ceremoniashop.com

Fashion

Flor de Maria

Image zoom

Peruvian shoe designer Flor de Maria Rivera's celeb-loved line is actually her second career stint — she got her start as a sports anchor for Telemundo and Univision! But she always knew she wanted to pursue her dream of becoming a shoe designer, so she moved to N.Y.C., started a bilingual fashion blog and went back to school to study design. Now her strappy sexy heels have been spotted on stars like Kylie Jenner, Normani, Thalía, Maria Menounos and Leona Lewis (just to name a few).

Buy It! Flora de Maria "Monika" sandal, $265; flordemariacollection.com

Jonne Amaya

Image zoom JONNE/Instagram

The Mexican-born, L.A.-based fine jewelry designer's mission is all about creating beautiful pieces with a "hyper-focus" on sustainability. Jonne Amaya doesn't design in bulk, and instead focuses on making one-of-a-kind pieces for each customer, whether that means creating brand new designs or tweaking existing ones.

"If jewelry is meant to last forever, why are we continuously told to buy new pieces? What we should be doing is taking what we already have that we don’t use, or have grown out of, and transform it into a new design, while maintaining the sentimental value. Helping my clients repurpose a piece with family history by adapting it to their own style is super special," says Amaya.

The self-described "personal jeweler" stays true to her small scale production focus and only works with 10 clients per month.

Buy It! Jonne Amaya custom items start at $1,500; jonneamaya.com

İTÄ

Image zoom

The jewelry brand's Encantada collection is inspired by national heritage and the mythic stories and symbols of Puerto Rico's Taíno (where co-founder Ines Capó was born). Designs are made in three types of 14K gold with diamond, colored diamond, ruby, emerald, sapphire, tourmalines and enamel and prices range from $400-$1,850.

Buy It! ITÄ ¡Buenos Días! Ray Necklace in Champagne Diamonds and Sapphire, $530; itajewelry.com

And More