Amazon's Latest Prime Day Discounts Are Even Better Than Yesterday - Shop the 40 Best Deals Before They're Gone

Including major markdowns from Bose, Roomba, Apple, Revlon, Levi’s, and more
By Christina Butan
June 22, 2021 04:30 AM
Whether you shopped your favorite Amazon Prime Day deals the second the sale launched yesterday or you haven't had a chance to fill up your cart yet, one thing's for sure - you're not going to want to miss part two of the event. The sales extravaganza is still going strong today, and while there are somehow more deals to shop at even better prices, we do have some bad news: These discounts will officially expire at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.  That means you should take advantage of last-minute markdowns like this $84 cordless vacuum, Kylie Jenner-loved toothbrush, and super comfy Adidas memory foam sneakers while you still can.

One last thing: You need to be a Prime member to access these amazing deals. If you're not yet, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here. (Believe us, it's worth it!) Below, we rounded up the 40 best deals across categories like beauty, tech, fashion, and home that are still on sale for Amazon Prime Day. And don't forget to keep scrolling after to find out more about our absolute favorite markdowns. Happy saving!

Best Beauty Deals

Best Home Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Best Tech Deals

If you buy one thing during Amazon Prime Day, you may want to make it a vacuum cleaner. We haven't seen vacuum deals this good since Black Friday last year - we're talking cordless vacuums as low as $83, and even the site's best-selling robot vacuum for just $90. Popular brands like iRobot Roomba, Shark, and Bissell have slashed some of their top-rated models by as much as $280

Out of all the deals, one of the most budget-friendly options is this under-the-radar cordless model that just launched in May. The vacuum has already racked up 258 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's extremely lightweight and powerful. Some customers think it's so good, they've thrown out and returned their Dysons in favor of the PrettyCare vacuum.

Buy It! PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $83.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Quite a few items are even at some of their best prices to date, like Bose's noise-cancelling headphones. The 700 model is an upgraded version of the brand's best-selling QuietComfort 35 headphones, and they're at their lowest price ever for Prime Day. And if you're looking for more tech deals, Apple has basically put its entire portfolio on sale, and Amazon devices are up to 50 percent off.

Buy It! Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, $229 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $159.98 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot 4th Generation, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Not to mention, this year's Prime Day beauty and fashion deals are some of the best we've seen. We're obsessed with this $14 deal on Baleaf's bike shorts, which over 34,000 Amazon shoppers can't stop talking about. Customers say they're flattering, perfect to wear under dresses for anti-chafing purposes, and great for exercising (even an ″ultramarathoner″ approves).

Buy It! Baleaf High Waist Bike Shorts, $13.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $42.54 (orig. $70); amazon.com

You'll find tons of cheap beauty deals starting at just $5 (hello, Maybelline's best-selling mascara), and luxury products on sale from brands that don't often offer discounts, like Sunday Riley, St. Tropez, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Color Wow, and more. Even Philosophy's popular Hope in a Jar moisturizer - which Oprah once touted as one of her favorite things - is 30 percent off. 

Buy It! Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, $4.98 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Moisturizer, $27.30 (orig. $39); amazon.com

This is your last chance to shop Amazon's Prime Day sale before it ends tonight, so make sure to shop more must-have deals below and add your favorites to your cart before prices shoot back up.

Buy It! Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Large Jar Candle, $16.88 (orig. $29.49); amazon.com

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Totally Shaping Pull-on Jeans, $13.29 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit, $27.96 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Pelonis 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan with LED Screen, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Burst Electric Toothbrush with Charcoal Sonic Head, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

