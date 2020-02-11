12 Last-Minute Gifts from Amazon That Will Make It to Your Door by Valentine’s Day

Image zoom Amazon

In case you forgot, we’re here to remind you that Valentine’s Day is just three short days away. (You’re welcome.) If you’re not a planner, or the best with gifts, you’ve probably been waiting until the last minute for a wave of inspiration to hit you — we get it.

Whether you’re shopping for a good friend, a family member, or a significant other, finding the right gift to say “I love you” or “I appreciate you” can be stressful. Fortunately, Amazon is full of cute and affordable gifts that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. The best part? They’ll make it to your door just in time for the big day.

The retail giant has been preparing for Valentine’s Day for a while now; it even released a special Gift Finder tool that helps you find a gift based on who you’re shopping for or what you’re looking for. And if you’re shopping on a budget, you can snag tons of items — like Amazon devices and luxury beauty — on sale right now.

Below, we rounded up 12 gifts under $36 that will arrive before (or on) Valentine’s Day. From comfy and sexy treats like this satin pajama set or these cute cotton thongs to classic gifts like an adorable stuffed bear or a heart-shaped succulent, you just can’t go wrong with these picks.

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Costa Farms Live Hoya Heart Succulent, $19.60 (orig. $24.50); GUND Philbin Teddy Bear Stuffed Animal, $14.43 (orig. $19.99); Honeycat Tiny Heart Stud Earrings, $18

Image zoom

Amazon Essentials 6-Pack Cotton Thongs, $12; Cluci Leather Convertible Backpack, $35.09 with Prime; Shany All That She Wants Lipgloss Set, $6.14

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection, $21; Lonxu Satin Pajamas Set, $28.98; Yankee Candle Small Fresh Cut Roses Jar, $15.99

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Kate Spade New York Dahlia Thermal Mug, $18.95; Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Kundalini Hustle, $18; Hotouch Women's Cotton Robe, $24.99