30 Thoughtful Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon That Will Arrive by February 14

I write gift guides for a living, and I still put off buying presents for my loved ones until the last minute. That means I'm often scouring Amazon for Prime-eligible gifts mere days before holidays and birthdays. It's not something I'm proud of, but it has made me pretty skilled at culling the best brands and the coolest products from the overwhelming deluge of offerings at one of the biggest retailers on the planet.

My Valentine's Day gift to you is this list of 30 special presents available at Amazon. There are ideas for all kinds of partners, friends, and family members, including top-rated electronics, luxe skincare, clever home goods, and — of course — chocolate. Did I mention that everything is under $100?

I'm personally going to be gifting this $75 pasta maker to my boyfriend, and I think I'll send my mom this 1,000-piece fine art puzzle and my stepmom an adorable Le Creuset cocotte in red with a gold heart knob. I would be pleased to get these beautiful pearl statement earrings in return, or this compact wallet by Poketo (also these Italian cherries for the packaging alone).

Keep scrolling to start your own last-minute gifting adventure, and happy Valentine's Day!

Last-Minute Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

On a tight budget? Even $25 will get you some pretty great gifts at Amazon, like a heart-shaped waffle maker, a coffee table-worthy basketball encyclopedia for the sports fan, or a pair of high- quality (and good- looking) ear plugs to drown out snoring. For a cool twist on the home spa gift, check out these Japanese hot spring bath powders.

"I can't stop buying these!" one reviewer exclaimed. "By far the best scented, pigmented, and feeling bath powders that I've tried. Every packet feels like a different spa treatment."

Buy It! Japanese Hot Spring Bath Powders (Pack of 18), $13.99 (orig. $16.09); amazon.com

For a beauty gift on a budget, check out the Midnight to Morning set from Laneige. It offers a trio of products for amping up hydration over night, and includes the brand's ultra popular Lip Sleeping Mask.

The other two products are face masks, one of which is the customer-loved Water Sleeping Mask. "I have searched high and low for a product that actually makes a difference that I can see," one reviewer wrote. "I can honestly say this transformed my skin! Even my best friend, who is an esthetician, noticed that my skin was glowing. Use this once and you'll fall in love with the silky smooth feeling you wake up to!"

Last-Minute Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

For less than $50, you can treat your love to noise canceling headphones, satin PJs, or a set of quality wine glasses. If they cook, first of all — lucky you. Second, consider this almost sickeningly cute mini cocotte with a gold heart knob from Le Creuset. At 8 ounces, it's the perfect size for a decadent dessert to share.

Buy It! Le Creuset Mini Cocotte with Gold Heart Knob, $27.95; amazon.com

Suggestive yet stylish, this vintage "Big Nudes" print is a beautiful gift for lovers of art. It's a museum-quality reprint of a 1967 work by Milton Glaser and is available in three frame-ready sizes.

Buy It! Milton Glaser Big Nudes Vintage Art Print 24"x16", $49.99; amazon.com

Last-Minute Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100

A hundred bucks will get you some pretty stellar gifts — a mini Keurig, a countertop herb garden, and a top- rated foot massager among them. If your sweetie is into skincare, they will flip over this seven- piece gift set from beloved beauty brand Sunday Riley. It includes everything they need for a luxurious evening skincare routine, packaged in a gift-ready box.

Buy It! Sunday Riley Go to Bed With Me Evening Skincare Set, $93; amazon.com

Make movie nights on the couch extra cozy with a plush weighted blanket. This one has long faux fur on one side and fuzzy fleece on the other. At 60" by 80 inches", it's big enough for two, and the 15- pound weight is soothing without being too heavy to comfortably share.

Buy It! Wemore Faux Fur Weighted Blanket 60" x 80", $69.99; amazon.com

There are so many Valentine's Day gifts you can find last minute on Amazon, ranging from practical to playful. And you don't need to spend a lot to show your loved ones you care. Keep scrolling for more great gifts under $100 that will arrive before February 14th.

Buy It! Dearforms Women's Furry Heart Valentine's Day Slipper, $38; amazon.com

Buy It! Poketo Dome Wallet, $38; amazon.com

Buy It! Riedel Swirl Wine Glass (2 Count), $29.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Buy It! Eilshoji Satin Pajama Set, $25.99; amazon.com

Buy It! EuroGraphics The Kiss by Gustav Klimt 1000 Piece Puzzle, $18.20 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amarena Toschi Italian Black Cherries in Syrup, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! The Joy of Basketball, $17.59; amazon.com

Buy It! Madelaine Milk Chocolate Mini Hearts, $19.95; amazon.com

