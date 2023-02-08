30 Thoughtful Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon That Will Arrive by February 14

Prices start at just $10

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 01:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

I write gift guides for a living, and I still put off buying presents for my loved ones until the last minute. That means I'm often scouring Amazon for Prime-eligible gifts mere days before holidays and birthdays. It's not something I'm proud of, but it has made me pretty skilled at culling the best brands and the coolest products from the overwhelming deluge of offerings at one of the biggest retailers on the planet.

My Valentine's Day gift to you is this list of 30 special presents available at Amazon. There are ideas for all kinds of partners, friends, and family members, including top-rated electronics, luxe skincare, clever home goods, and — of course — chocolate. Did I mention that everything is under $100?

I'm personally going to be gifting this $75 pasta maker to my boyfriend, and I think I'll send my mom this 1,000-piece fine art puzzle and my stepmom an adorable Le Creuset cocotte in red with a gold heart knob. I would be pleased to get these beautiful pearl statement earrings in return, or this compact wallet by Poketo (also these Italian cherries for the packaging alone).

Keep scrolling to start your own last-minute gifting adventure, and happy Valentine's Day!

Last-Minute Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

On a tight budget? Even $25 will get you some pretty great gifts at Amazon, like a heart-shaped waffle maker, a coffee table-worthy basketball encyclopedia for the sports fan, or a pair of high- quality (and good- looking) ear plugs to drown out snoring. For a cool twist on the home spa gift, check out these Japanese hot spring bath powders.

"I can't stop buying these!" one reviewer exclaimed. "By far the best scented, pigmented, and feeling bath powders that I've tried. Every packet feels like a different spa treatment."

Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
Amazon

Buy It! Japanese Hot Spring Bath Powders (Pack of 18), $13.99 (orig. $16.09); amazon.com

For a beauty gift on a budget, check out the Midnight to Morning set from Laneige. It offers a trio of products for amping up hydration over night, and includes the brand's ultra popular Lip Sleeping Mask.

The other two products are face masks, one of which is the customer-loved Water Sleeping Mask. "I have searched high and low for a product that actually makes a difference that I can see," one reviewer wrote. "I can honestly say this transformed my skin! Even my best friend, who is an esthetician, noticed that my skin was glowing. Use this once and you'll fall in love with the silky smooth feeling you wake up to!"

Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
Amazon

Last-Minute Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

For less than $50, you can treat your love to noise canceling headphones, satin PJs, or a set of quality wine glasses. If they cook, first of all — lucky you. Second, consider this almost sickeningly cute mini cocotte with a gold heart knob from Le Creuset. At 8 ounces, it's the perfect size for a decadent dessert to share.

Le Creuset Cerise with Gold Heart Knob Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte
Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Mini Cocotte with Gold Heart Knob, $27.95; amazon.com

Suggestive yet stylish, this vintage "Big Nudes" print is a beautiful gift for lovers of art. It's a museum-quality reprint of a 1967 work by Milton Glaser and is available in three frame-ready sizes.

Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
Amazon

Buy It! Milton Glaser Big Nudes Vintage Art Print 24"x16", $49.99; amazon.com

Last-Minute Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100

Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
Amazon

A hundred bucks will get you some pretty stellar gifts — a mini Keurig, a countertop herb garden, and a top- rated foot massager among them. If your sweetie is into skincare, they will flip over this seven- piece gift set from beloved beauty brand Sunday Riley. It includes everything they need for a luxurious evening skincare routine, packaged in a gift-ready box.

Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
Amazon

Buy It! Sunday Riley Go to Bed With Me Evening Skincare Set, $93; amazon.com

Make movie nights on the couch extra cozy with a plush weighted blanket. This one has long faux fur on one side and fuzzy fleece on the other. At 60" by 80 inches", it's big enough for two, and the 15- pound weight is soothing without being too heavy to comfortably share.

Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
Amazon

Buy It! Wemore Faux Fur Weighted Blanket 60" x 80", $69.99; amazon.com

There are so many Valentine's Day gifts you can find last minute on Amazon, ranging from practical to playful. And you don't need to spend a lot to show your loved ones you care. Keep scrolling for more great gifts under $100 that will arrive before February 14th.

Dearfoams Women's Furry Heart Valentine's Day Slipper
Amazon

Buy It! Dearforms Women's Furry Heart Valentine's Day Slipper, $38; amazon.com

Poketo Dome Wallet, Red Saffiano Vegan Leather
Amazon

Buy It! Poketo Dome Wallet, $38; amazon.com

Riedel Swirl Wine Glass
Amazon

Buy It! Riedel Swirl Wine Glass (2 Count), $29.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Eilshoji Silk Satin Pajamas
Amazon

Buy It! Eilshoji Satin Pajama Set, $25.99; amazon.com

EuroGraphics The Kiss puzzle
Amazon

Buy It! EuroGraphics The Kiss by Gustav Klimt 1000 Piece Puzzle, $18.20 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amarena Toschi Italian Black Cherries
Amazon

Buy It! Amarena Toschi Italian Black Cherries in Syrup, $21.99; amazon.com

Joy of Basketball Ben Detrick Andrew Kuo Desus Nice
Amazon

Buy It! The Joy of Basketball, $17.59; amazon.com

Madelaine Solid Premium Milk Chocolate Mini Hearts
Amazon

Buy It! Madelaine Milk Chocolate Mini Hearts, $19.95; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Brooks Nader and Sisters Clarins' Valentine's Day Photo Diary
The Nader Sisters Take PEOPLE Behind the Scenes as They Go Glam for Clarins' Galentine's Day Party
Selena Gomez Champion Sweatshirt Tout
Selena Gomez Posed Makeup-Free in a Cozy Sweatshirt from the Brand Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love
Topcee Weighted Blanket tout
This Weighted Blanket Is So Comforting, Shoppers Say 'It Feels Like a Warm Hug,' and It's on Sale
Related Articles
Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
25 Valentine's Day Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Loving Right Now, All Under $50
Four of the Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Women on a white background with a colorful border
The 34 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
Galentine's Day Gifts Under $50
The 40 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your Favorite Friends — for $50 and Under
Four of the last minute Valentine's Day gifts for him, each on their own colorful background
The 29 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Him in 2023 — for $100 or Less
best flower delivery services
The 10 Best Flower Delivery Services to Order From This Valentine's Day
valentine gifts for everyone
50 Valentine's Day Gifts Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About — All Under $50
Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Get a Jump on Valentine's Day with These Sweet Gifts from a Popular Delivery Service That Are All on Sale
sockerbit candy
Editors' Picks: Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Thrasio Valentine's Day Gift Guide tout
Treat Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Day to These Top-Rated Gifts with a Combined 42,000 Perfect Ratings
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
vday. tout
Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2022: Editors' Picks
Nordstrom Under 40 Finds for Valentine's Day Tout
Nordstrom Has Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone in Your Friend Group
Bedhead Pajamas Valentine's Day Tout
My Mom Gives Me These Super Soft Pajamas Every Christmas, so Now I'm Giving Them to Her for Valentine's Day
Men's Gifts Under $50
Amazon Has Tons of Gifts for Men Under $50 — Here's What to Buy Based on Their Hobbies and Interests
Tina Wells
Launches We Love! Tina Wells Unveils Stationery Line with Target, Plus More New Home Products
naomi watts valentines gift guide
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Chosen by Naomi Watts