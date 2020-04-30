10 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Order Online Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even if you can’t spend Mother’s Day in person with the mother figure in your life this year, you can still send a thoughtful gift to show how much you care. With uprooted routines and new daily stresses, you may have missed the memo that Mother’s Day falls on May 10 this year. That means you only have a few days left to place an order online and have the perfect present delivered to your mom in time for her special day.

Fortunately, there are plenty of brands that are still able to quickly ship meaningful gifts across the country to help you and your mom feel close this Mother’s Day, no matter how far apart you might actually be. If you like to stick to the classics, you can send a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a little help from UrbanStems or a delicious chocolate gift box from Ghirardelli. You could also stray from the status quo and support your mom’s love of fashion with a gift from Levi’s or support her workout habit with some gear from Outdoor Voices.

Ahead, shop 10 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that are sure to bring a smile to your mom’s face. But hurry, the holiday will be here before you know it!

While you might not be able to hand-deliver a bouquet of flowers to your mom this year, you can still send a gorgeous arrangement from UrbanStems that will arrive safely at her front door. The online flower company specializes in delivering beautiful bouquets all over the country, and if your mother lives in New York City or Washington, D.C., you can take advantage of same-day delivery.

Buy It! UrbanStems The Luna, $75; urbanstems.com

If your mom has a sweet tooth, she’ll love this adorable basket of freshly baked sugar cookies. It comes with seven hand-decorated cookies, including heart-shaped ones and letters that spell out “Mom.” You can even save on your order with these coupons.

Buy It! Cookies By Design Love for Mom Cookie Bouquet, $59.99; cookiesbydesign.com

This water-resistant tote bag is practical and stylish. Ideal for carrying around groceries, picnic supplies, or anything else your mom might need, the jute bag has room for it all. Plus, it displays the playful saying, “Mama Knows Best,” which everyone knows is usually true.

Buy It! Apolia Mama Knows Best Jute Wine Tote, $88; anthropologie.com

Give your mom the gift of comfortable footwear this Mother’s Day. These classic slides from Crocs are supportive and perfect for wearing around the house or by the pool, and you can buy them for less with these coupons and promo codes.

Buy It! Classic Crocs Slide, $24.99; crocs.com

Treat your mom to a new piece of jewelry like this gold-plated Kendra Scott necklace. A favorite among Nordstrom shoppers, it features your choice of birthstone for a personal touch your mom will appreciate.

Buy It! Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace, $50–$60; nordstrom.com

For the mom who never misses a workout, send a cami tank top made of breathable material from celeb-loved activewear brand Outdoor Voices. She’ll love the built-in shelf bra, removable padding, and adjustable spaghetti straps whether she’s into yoga, running, Pilates, or cycling.

Buy It! Outdoor Voices TechSweat Cami Tank Top, $55; outdoorvoices.com

When flowers just won’t cut it, give the gift of a fresh plant your mother can take care of for years to come. Whether or not she already has a green thumb, Bloomscape makes it easy to figure out how to care for a new plant. The plant even ships in its own stylish pot — all your mom will have to do is find the perfect place for it in her home.

Buy It! Bloomscape Hedgehog Aloe, $35; bloomscape.com

You can’t go wrong with a box of chocolates for mom on Mother’s Day. This gift box from Ghirardelli includes 24 pieces of sweet chocolate squares in a variety of flavors, from sea salt caramel to original milk chocolate. You can even save 15 percent off select Mother’s Day gifts with this coupon.

Buy It! Ghirardelli Tall God Acetate Gift Box, $15.96 (orig. $19.95); ghirardelli.com

Give your mom a place to keep all of her most precious items with this two-toned keepsake box from Kate Spade. Right now, you can save 50 percent off your order by using the promo code FORMOM. Just be sure to order before May 2 in order to ensure your gift arrives in time.

Buy It! Kate Spade Spade Street Keepsake Box, $25 with code FORMOM (orig. $50); katespade.com

A pair of classic stonewash jeans is a great gift for the mom who gets dressed and ready for the day no matter what, even during a global pandemic. Use one of these coupons to save up to 70 percent on select styles right now.

Buy It! Levi’s 501 Original Cropped Women’s Jeans, $98; levi.com

