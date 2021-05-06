Shop

Amazon’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide Has Last-Minute Deals for Mom — Including Lodge and Le Creuset

Order now and they’ll arrive before May 9
May 06, 2021 06:30 AM
If you’ve forgotten that Mother’s Day happens to be this weekend, don’t panic. It’s not too late to show mom, grandma, and any other woman in your life just how much you appreciate and love her, thanks to Amazon’s huge Mother’s Day gift guide that’s filled with hundreds of items guaranteed to arrive before May 9. 

From handmade jewelry to boxes of chocolates, Amazon’s gift guide is brimming with something for every kind of mom. And since Prime members get free two-day shipping, you’ll receive everything prior to Mother’s Day. Don’t have a membership? Sign up here for a free 30-day trial and test out the expedited shipping yourself. 

To make things super easy, we’ve picked out 20 of the best picks for cute Mother’s Day gifts, divided into kitchen, home, and fashion/beauty sections — with many that happen to already be on sale. Keep scrolling to check out our selections or head straight to Amazon’s Mother’s Day gift guide to see everything. 

Shop Kitchen Gifts

For all the chefs out there, a trusty new addition to the kitchen is a sure-fire way to win over her heart. Let her chop and slice with a sharp set of knives from J.A Henkels that are 59 percent off, or let her sit back and relax with a set of Spiegelau wine glasses. Other great choices include a cheese board set, a colorful Le Creuset tea kettle, and a cold brew coffee maker that will keep her energized and cool during the warm months.   

Shop Home Gifts

If the important woman in your life has had enough of cooking during quarantine, consider gifting her something that’s sure to bring a little color to the house. Start with these adorable succulents that can find a home on her desk or in the bedroom, or these silky soft 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets that will give her a restful night of sleep. Let her get rid of the old clunker vacuum and replace it with this top-rated Shark robot vacuum that can effortlessly take over all the cleaning. Plus, you can give the gift of an outdoor space away from the summer sun with this sturdy patio umbrella that’s guaranteed to be the site of happy hours all season long.  

Shop Beauty and Fashion Gifts

Mother’s Day is hardly complete if you don’t plan on pampering her. Transport the spa day straight into the bathroom with these natural and organic bath bombs, a jade roller and gua sha set, and a Burt’s Bees set, which includes skincare products like a softening hand salve, foot cream, and lip balm. After an indulgent afternoon, let her slip into a pair of soft slippers and get instantly cozy in this fleece bathrobe.  

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, so make sure to check out Amazon’s Mother’s Day gift guide and choose your selections quickly so your gifts arrive before the big day. 

