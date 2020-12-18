The 15 Best Holiday Deals (Out of Over 1,000!) That You Can Still Get on Amazon — All Under $90

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These are the 15 best last-minute holiday deals to snag on Amazon right now:

One of our favorite deals is this $60 stick vacuum from Moosoo. The customer-favorite brand has become a popular choice amongst shoppers this year thanks to its affordable and powerful lightweight vacuums. Reviewers often compare the 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner to a Dyson, saying it cleans just as well, if not better, than its pricier counterpart.

In addition to $30 off the vacuum, Amazon shoppers can also get a spray mop from Moosoo for free as part of the holiday deal. Just add both the vacuum and steam mop to your cart, and enter the code 7MVQ5EJX at checkout to see the discounts.

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Moosoo Spray Mop, $0 with vacuum and code 7MVQ5EJX (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Ekouaer Soft Pajama Set, Christmas Print, $24.64 with coupon (orig. $60); amazon.com

Buy It! Yankee Candle, Pink Sands, Large Jar, $14.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Germ-X Hand Sanitizer, Original, 32 oz, Pack of 4, $25.22 (orig. $39.96); amazon.com