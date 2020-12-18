Shop

The 15 Best Holiday Deals (Out of Over 1,000!) That You Can Still Get on Amazon — All Under $90

Plus, they’ll make it to your door by Christmas

By Christina Butan
December 18, 2020 06:30 AM
Credit: Amazon

If you’re still in the thick of holiday shopping (or haven’t started yet), you’re in luck. Amazon has been running a special holiday sale all month long — and it’s still happening. In fact, there are over 1,000 discounts available on the site right now. You’ll find many deals under $90, like Samsung’s popular wireless earbuds and the Instax Polaroid camera. Many are even under $30 (hello f and Yankee candles), so there’s something for every holiday budget. Even better? These gifts can make it to your door by the 25th — hoorah!

These are the 15 best last-minute holiday deals to snag on Amazon right now:

One of our favorite deals is this $60 stick vacuum from Moosoo. The customer-favorite brand has become a popular choice amongst shoppers this year thanks to its affordable and powerful lightweight vacuums. Reviewers often compare the 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner to a Dyson, saying it cleans just as well, if not better, than its pricier counterpart. 

In addition to $30 off the vacuum, Amazon shoppers can also get a spray mop from Moosoo for free as part of the holiday deal. Just add both the vacuum and steam mop to your cart, and enter the code 7MVQ5EJX at checkout to see the discounts.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo Spray Mop, $0 with vacuum and code 7MVQ5EJX (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

There are tons of great deals on stocking stuffers, like these Star Wars face masks (featuring Baby Yoda, of course), this top rated insulated mug (it has over 13,000 five-star ratings!), and this Germ-X hand sanitizer bundle that’s sure to last for a while. We love this cute and festive pajama set from Ekouaer that’s only $25 right now. The set comes in many other colors and prints — including tie-dye — and shoppers say it’s super comfy and true to size. You can even score a large Yankee Candle for just $15 in select scents.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Soft Pajama Set, Christmas Print, $24.64 with coupon (orig. $60); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle, Pink Sands, Large Jar, $14.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Germ-X Hand Sanitizer, Original, 32 oz, Pack of 4, $25.22 (orig. $39.96); amazon.com

There are so many amazing deals to cover that we’d be here all day — so make sure to check out all of Amazon’s holiday deals and order that last-minute gift before it’s too late.

