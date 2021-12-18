Amazon Still Has 10,000+ Holiday Deals Available — These Are the 20 Best That'll Arrive Before Christmas
Yes, it's true: Amazon's holiday sale is still running strong, which is good news for those of you who have waited until now to do your shopping, or forgotten about one or two people on your list (it happens). There are still over 10,000 deals to take advantage of, including items that are still marked down from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, like Apple's AirPods Pro, the site's most popular Roomba model, and the best-selling Cosori air fryer.
The best part? A ton of these discounted items can make it to your door just in time for December 25 thanks to Amazon Prime's two-day shipping. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial, here.
Below, shop 20 of the best last-minute holiday deals on Amazon:
- Huheta KN95 Face Masks, 30 Pack, $16.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Nicole Miller Mini Nail Polish Set, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- SG Sugu Lunar Dome Crossbody Shoulder Bag with Tassel, $20.95 (orig. $45)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Levi's 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $27.80 (orig. $69.50)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Snuggle-Pedic Original Memory Foam Pillow, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, from $29.99 (orig. $60)
- Kendra Scott Ever Short Pendant Necklace, $40 (orig. $65)
- Dearfoams Fireside Water-Resistant Faux Shearling Slipper, $41.45 (orig. $75)
- Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit, $37.49 with coupon (orig. $74.99)
- 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Personal Genetic DNA Test, $79 (orig. $99)
- Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling, $79 (orig. $179)
- Shark VacMop Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, $99.98 (orig. $119.99)
- Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single Serve Brewer, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $365)
- Medify True HEPA Air Purifier, $128 (orig. $160)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $177 (orig. $299.99)
- New Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (orig. $249)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (orig. $279)
A lot of our favorite deals are actually under $45, including Colgate's smart toothbrush kit that comes in pretty colors like sky blue and mint, a mini nail polish set from Nicole Miller, the cozy Dearfoams faux shearling slipper, top-rated KN95 face masks (a practical and timely stocking stuffer), and a stylish necklace from celeb-loved jewelry brand Kendra Scott.
Even this highly rated crossbody bag that has the approval of over 13,000 shoppers is over 50 percent off right now. Made from vegan leather, the chic bag comes in 31 colors and "looks much more expensive than it is." Customers say it's soft, high quality, and comparable to brands like Kate Spade.
If you're aiming for a big ticket gift, there are plenty of discounts on useful products in that realm, like the hybrid Shark vacuum mop that shoppers rave saves time and is "well worth it," a high-quality air purifier from Medify, Bose's handy noise-cancelling earbuds, and 23andMe's super popular DNA test kit.
One of the most impressive discounts of the bunch is on Cuisinart's 12-cup and single serve coffee machine, which is only $120 right now from its original $365 price point thanks to an extra coupon at checkout. Over 9,400 people have left it a five-star rating, with several claiming it's one of the "best and most versatile coffee makers" they've owned.
One thing's for sure — you won't want to wait to order these last-minute gifts. Shop the rest of Amazon's holiday sale before it's actually too late.
