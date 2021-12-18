Shop

Amazon Still Has 10,000+ Holiday Deals Available — These Are the 20 Best That'll Arrive Before Christmas

It’s your last chance to save on noise-cancelling earbuds, smart toothbrushes, and celeb-loved jewelry
By Christina Butan December 18, 2021 06:00 AM
Yes, it's true: Amazon's holiday sale is still running strong, which is good news for those of you who have waited until now to do your shopping, or forgotten about one or two people on your list (it happens). There are still over 10,000 deals to take advantage of, including items that are still marked down from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, like Apple's AirPods Pro, the site's most popular Roomba model, and the best-selling Cosori air fryer

The best part? A ton of these discounted items can make it to your door just in time for December 25 thanks to Amazon Prime's two-day shipping. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial, here

Below, shop 20 of the best last-minute holiday deals on Amazon:

A lot of our favorite deals are actually under $45, including Colgate's smart toothbrush kit that comes in pretty colors like sky blue and mint, a mini nail polish set from Nicole Miller, the cozy Dearfoams faux shearling slipper, top-rated KN95 face masks (a practical and timely stocking stuffer), and a stylish necklace from celeb-loved jewelry brand Kendra Scott. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Nicole Miller Mini Nail Polish Set, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit, $37.49 with coupon (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kendra Scott Ever Short Pendant Necklace, $40 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Even this highly rated crossbody bag that has the approval of over 13,000 shoppers is over 50 percent off right now. Made from vegan leather, the chic bag comes in 31 colors and "looks much more expensive than it is." Customers say it's soft, high quality, and comparable to brands like Kate Spade.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! SG Sugu Lunar Dome Crossbody Shoulder Bag with Tassel, $20.95 (orig. $45); amazon.com

If you're aiming for a big ticket gift, there are plenty of discounts on useful products in that realm, like the hybrid Shark vacuum mop that shoppers rave saves time and is "well worth it," a high-quality air purifier from Medify, Bose's handy noise-cancelling earbuds, and 23andMe's super popular DNA test kit.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Shark VacMop Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (orig. $279); amazon.com

One of the most impressive discounts of the bunch is on Cuisinart's 12-cup and single serve coffee machine, which is only $120 right now from its original $365 price point thanks to an extra coupon at checkout. Over 9,400 people have left it a five-star rating, with several claiming it's one of the "best and most versatile coffee makers" they've owned.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single Serve Brewer, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $365); amazon.com

One thing's for sure — you won't want to wait to order these last-minute gifts. Shop the rest of Amazon's holiday sale before it's actually too late.

