Amazon Still Has 10,000+ Holiday Deals Available — These Are the 20 Best That'll Arrive Before Christmas

Yes, it's true: Amazon's holiday sale is still running strong, which is good news for those of you who have waited until now to do your shopping, or forgotten about one or two people on your list (it happens). There are still over 10,000 deals to take advantage of, including items that are still marked down from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, like Apple's AirPods Pro, the site's most popular Roomba model, and the best-selling Cosori air fryer.