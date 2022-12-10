5 of the Best Holiday Sales for Scoring Last-Minute Gifts Right Now — Up to 50% Off

It's officially mid-December, which means the last-minute holiday shopping has commenced. And if you're anything like us, you are probably searching for a few more presents to check people off your list.

Luckily, the deals didn't end with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are still a bunch of holiday sales happening right now that can help make your gift shopping experience a success, and we sifted through the internet to find the best ones. What we discovered were plenty of giftable brands on sale, with offerings ranging from beauty products to home essentials.

Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about these sales and find our top picks to help you fill up your cart.

BaubleBar

From sparkling celeb-worn jewelry to shimmering ornaments, BaubleBar has an extensive selection of gift-worthy goods. And right now, the brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code BB20 until December 26, making it the perfect opportunity to buy best-sellers for less. Some of our favorites, including the Maro Ring Set and Celease 18K Gold Necklace, are eligible for the discount.

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Maro Ring Set, $46.40 with code BB20 (orig. $58); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Celease 18K Gold Necklace, $62.40 with code BB20 (orig. $78); baublebar.com

Outdoor Voices

If you want to give the gift of cozy essentials, look no further than the Outdoor Voices sale, which features new markdowns all week. Until Monday, December 12, you can score up to 50 percent off in the Cozy Shop. Then, on December 13 and 14, sale items will be an additional 40 percent off. And if it couldn't get any better, on December 15, virtually all men's and women's styles will be 30 percent off. Save big on cold-weather favorites and wardrobe staples for yourself and others.

Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices PrimoFleece ¼ Zip Hoodie, $84 (orig. $128); outdoorvoices.com

Briogeo

If you're in search of gifts for someone who loves a self-care moment, we recommend exploring Briogeo's sitewide sale. Use code JOY20 at checkout through December 14 for 20 percent savings on haircare and more. The clean beauty brand boasts a selection of hair masks and treatments that shoppers say provide "salon-level results."

The item at the top of our wishlist is the Scalp Soothing Solutions Set. This top-tier gift features a scalp-exfoliating hair mask, shampoo, scalp brush, dry shampoo, and oil treatment. Plus, Briogeo throws free samples into every order, adding an extra stocking stuffer to your purchase.

Briogeo

Buy It! Briogeo Scalp Revival Scalp Soothing Solutions Set, $57.60 with code JOY20 (orig. $102); briogeohair.com

Brooklinen

Brooklinen is taking 15 percent off sitewide with code HOLIDAY15 through December 26, so you can give the gift of hotel-level comfort for a little less. Brooklinen is known for its high-quality sheets, but the brand also makes incredible robes, throw blankets, candles, and other gift-worthy items. If you wrap up something from Brooklinen, you might just become the family's favorite gifter of the year.

Brooklinen

Buy It! Brooklinen Waffle Robe, $84.15 with code HOLIDAY15 (orig. $99); brooklinen.com

Ban.do

And finally, you can score 30 percent off some of the best stocking stuffers and gifts at Ban.do with the code SAVE30 through December 15. The website has curated, unique, and thoughtful presents for any type of person. Whether you're looking to gift exercise equipment, shoes, clothing, or home decor, Ban.do is a fun and affordable spot to complete your last-minute holiday shopping.

Ban.do

Buy It! Maison Louis Marie Candle No.2, $25.20 with code SAVE30 (orig. $36); bando.com

Outdoor Voices

Keep reading for more of our favorite discounted gifts from the best holiday sales.

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Nimbus Classic Sweatshirt, $49 (orig. $88); outdoorvoices.com

Briogeo

Buy It! Briogeo Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, $32 with code JOY20 (orig. $40); briogeohair.com

Brooklinen

Buy It! Brooklinen Two-Toned Lambswool Throw Blanket, $160.65 with code HOLIDAY15 (orig. $189); brooklinen.com

Ban.do

Buy It! Bala Weighted Bangles,$45.50 with code SAVE30 (orig. $65); bando.com

