5 of the Best Holiday Sales for Scoring Last-Minute Gifts Right Now — Up to 50% Off

Save big on brands like Outdoor Voices, BaubleBar, and more

By
Jasmine Hyman
Jasmine Hyman
Jasmine Hyman

Jasmine Hyman has been a Commerce Producer for Dotdash Meredith's beauty and travel publications since 2022. She has also written for outlets such as InStyle, Byrdie, CNN, and others. She graduated from Columbia's Journalism School in May of 2022 with an MS in Journalism. Jasmine has a love for all things reporting, and hopes to inform through her journalism and writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 10, 2022 03:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Photo: Baublebar, Outdoor Voices, Briogeo, Ban.do

It's officially mid-December, which means the last-minute holiday shopping has commenced. And if you're anything like us, you are probably searching for a few more presents to check people off your list.

Luckily, the deals didn't end with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are still a bunch of holiday sales happening right now that can help make your gift shopping experience a success, and we sifted through the internet to find the best ones. What we discovered were plenty of giftable brands on sale, with offerings ranging from beauty products to home essentials.

Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about these sales and find our top picks to help you fill up your cart.

BaubleBar

From sparkling celeb-worn jewelry to shimmering ornaments, BaubleBar has an extensive selection of gift-worthy goods. And right now, the brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code BB20 until December 26, making it the perfect opportunity to buy best-sellers for less. Some of our favorites, including the Maro Ring Set and Celease 18K Gold Necklace, are eligible for the discount.

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Maro Ring Set, $46.40 with code BB20 (orig. $58); baublebar.com

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Celease 18K Gold Necklace, $62.40 with code BB20 (orig. $78); baublebar.com

Outdoor Voices

If you want to give the gift of cozy essentials, look no further than the Outdoor Voices sale, which features new markdowns all week. Until Monday, December 12, you can score up to 50 percent off in the Cozy Shop. Then, on December 13 and 14, sale items will be an additional 40 percent off. And if it couldn't get any better, on December 15, virtually all men's and women's styles will be 30 percent off. Save big on cold-weather favorites and wardrobe staples for yourself and others.

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices PrimoFleece ¼ Zip Hoodie, $84 (orig. $128); outdoorvoices.com

Briogeo

If you're in search of gifts for someone who loves a self-care moment, we recommend exploring Briogeo's sitewide sale. Use code JOY20 at checkout through December 14 for 20 percent savings on haircare and more. The clean beauty brand boasts a selection of hair masks and treatments that shoppers say provide "salon-level results."

The item at the top of our wishlist is the Scalp Soothing Solutions Set. This top-tier gift features a scalp-exfoliating hair mask, shampoo, scalp brush, dry shampoo, and oil treatment. Plus, Briogeo throws free samples into every order, adding an extra stocking stuffer to your purchase.

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Briogeo

Buy It! Briogeo Scalp Revival Scalp Soothing Solutions Set, $57.60 with code JOY20 (orig. $102); briogeohair.com

Brooklinen

Brooklinen is taking 15 percent off sitewide with code HOLIDAY15 through December 26, so you can give the gift of hotel-level comfort for a little less. Brooklinen is known for its high-quality sheets, but the brand also makes incredible robes, throw blankets, candles, and other gift-worthy items. If you wrap up something from Brooklinen, you might just become the family's favorite gifter of the year.

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Brooklinen

Buy It! Brooklinen Waffle Robe, $84.15 with code HOLIDAY15 (orig. $99); brooklinen.com

Ban.do

And finally, you can score 30 percent off some of the best stocking stuffers and gifts at Ban.do with the code SAVE30 through December 15. The website has curated, unique, and thoughtful presents for any type of person. Whether you're looking to gift exercise equipment, shoes, clothing, or home decor, Ban.do is a fun and affordable spot to complete your last-minute holiday shopping.

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Ban.do

Buy It! Maison Louis Marie Candle No.2, $25.20 with code SAVE30 (orig. $36); bando.com

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Outdoor Voices

Keep reading for more of our favorite discounted gifts from the best holiday sales.

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Nimbus Classic Sweatshirt, $49 (orig. $88); outdoorvoices.com

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Briogeo

Buy It! Briogeo Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, $32 with code JOY20 (orig. $40); briogeohair.com

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Brooklinen

Buy It! Brooklinen Two-Toned Lambswool Throw Blanket, $160.65 with code HOLIDAY15 (orig. $189); brooklinen.com

Best Deals for Last Minute Holiday Shopping
Ban.do

Buy It! Bala Weighted Bangles,$45.50 with code SAVE30 (orig. $65); bando.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum Tout
This 'Efficient and Light' Handheld Vacuum Has Shoppers Wondering How They Lived Without It, and It's 56% Off
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTags Are a Hot Holiday Gift That Are Selling Out Everywhere — Here's Where to Try to Buy One Right Now
Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala
Jennifer Garner Packed This Practical Black Tote Bag with Endless Supplies for a Family Road Trip
Related Articles
Cyber Monday Deals Across the Entire Internet copy
162 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022
Clean Beauty
Amazon Has a Secret Clean Beauty Section — and Prices Are as Little as $8
Baublebar jewelry
BaubleBar's Black Friday Sale Is Here, Which Means Jennifer Aniston's Expensive-Looking Ring Is Now Just $18
lizzo, katie holmes
All the BaubleBar We've Spotted on Celebs That's Still on Sale Today, Including Jennifer Aniston's Sparkly Rings 
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
24 Black Friday Deals on Gifts Worth Putting Under the Tree, from Fluffy Slippers to Spanx Loungewear
self care box tout
Reviewers Think These Hobby-Themed Subscription Boxes Make Awesome Gifts, and They're on Sale for the Holidays
Solawave Holiday Sale Tout
Celebrities Like Reese Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney Have Used This Skincare Device, and You Can Get It on Sale
gifts-for-her-roundup-tout
23 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts for Women This Holiday Season, from Comfy Joggers to Photo Book Subscriptions
Nordstrom Cyber Monday
Out of More Than 50,000 Cyber Monday Deals at Nordstrom, These Are the Only 10 You Need to Know About
30 Best Last-Minute Cyber Monday Fashion and Clothing Deals Tout
30 Best Last-Minute Cyber Monday Fashion and Clothing Deals
Best Cyber Monday Deals Under 50
The 99 Best Early Cyber Monday Deals Under $50
Celeb-Loved Fashion & Beauty Products on Sale
15 Celeb-Approved Products You Can Get on Sale Today, Including Ugg Slippers, Comfy Hoodies, and Clean Mascara
jennifer garner; tkees
8 Things Jennifer Garner Owns, Uses, and Even Swears By — All on Sale Right Now Ahead of Cyber Monday
Rifle Paper Co. Giftable Items Black Friday
The Cutest Christmas Wrapping Paper, Mugs, and Platters Are Majorly Marked Down at Rifle Paper Co. Now
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Is Brimming with Thousands of Deep Discounts — Here Are the 73 Best
Target Deals Roundup Black Friday
56 Black Friday Deals from Target's Sale to Add to Your Cart Today — Including a Dyson Air Purifier