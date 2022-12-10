Lifestyle 5 of the Best Holiday Sales for Scoring Last-Minute Gifts Right Now — Up to 50% Off Save big on brands like Outdoor Voices, BaubleBar, and more By Jasmine Hyman Jasmine Hyman Jasmine Hyman has been a Commerce Producer for Dotdash Meredith's beauty and travel publications since 2022. She has also written for outlets such as InStyle, Byrdie, CNN, and others. She graduated from Columbia's Journalism School in May of 2022 with an MS in Journalism. Jasmine has a love for all things reporting, and hopes to inform through her journalism and writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 10, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Baublebar, Outdoor Voices, Briogeo, Ban.do It's officially mid-December, which means the last-minute holiday shopping has commenced. And if you're anything like us, you are probably searching for a few more presents to check people off your list. Luckily, the deals didn't end with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are still a bunch of holiday sales happening right now that can help make your gift shopping experience a success, and we sifted through the internet to find the best ones. What we discovered were plenty of giftable brands on sale, with offerings ranging from beauty products to home essentials. Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about these sales and find our top picks to help you fill up your cart. BaubleBar From sparkling celeb-worn jewelry to shimmering ornaments, BaubleBar has an extensive selection of gift-worthy goods. And right now, the brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code BB20 until December 26, making it the perfect opportunity to buy best-sellers for less. Some of our favorites, including the Maro Ring Set and Celease 18K Gold Necklace, are eligible for the discount. Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Maro Ring Set, $46.40 with code BB20 (orig. $58); baublebar.com Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Celease 18K Gold Necklace, $62.40 with code BB20 (orig. $78); baublebar.com Outdoor Voices If you want to give the gift of cozy essentials, look no further than the Outdoor Voices sale, which features new markdowns all week. Until Monday, December 12, you can score up to 50 percent off in the Cozy Shop. Then, on December 13 and 14, sale items will be an additional 40 percent off. And if it couldn't get any better, on December 15, virtually all men's and women's styles will be 30 percent off. Save big on cold-weather favorites and wardrobe staples for yourself and others. Outdoor Voices Buy It! Outdoor Voices PrimoFleece ¼ Zip Hoodie, $84 (orig. $128); outdoorvoices.com Briogeo If you're in search of gifts for someone who loves a self-care moment, we recommend exploring Briogeo's sitewide sale. Use code JOY20 at checkout through December 14 for 20 percent savings on haircare and more. The clean beauty brand boasts a selection of hair masks and treatments that shoppers say provide "salon-level results." The item at the top of our wishlist is the Scalp Soothing Solutions Set. This top-tier gift features a scalp-exfoliating hair mask, shampoo, scalp brush, dry shampoo, and oil treatment. Plus, Briogeo throws free samples into every order, adding an extra stocking stuffer to your purchase. Briogeo Buy It! Briogeo Scalp Revival Scalp Soothing Solutions Set, $57.60 with code JOY20 (orig. $102); briogeohair.com Brooklinen Brooklinen is taking 15 percent off sitewide with code HOLIDAY15 through December 26, so you can give the gift of hotel-level comfort for a little less. Brooklinen is known for its high-quality sheets, but the brand also makes incredible robes, throw blankets, candles, and other gift-worthy items. If you wrap up something from Brooklinen, you might just become the family's favorite gifter of the year. Brooklinen Buy It! Brooklinen Waffle Robe, $84.15 with code HOLIDAY15 (orig. $99); brooklinen.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Ban.do And finally, you can score 30 percent off some of the best stocking stuffers and gifts at Ban.do with the code SAVE30 through December 15. The website has curated, unique, and thoughtful presents for any type of person. Whether you're looking to gift exercise equipment, shoes, clothing, or home decor, Ban.do is a fun and affordable spot to complete your last-minute holiday shopping. Ban.do Buy It! Maison Louis Marie Candle No.2, $25.20 with code SAVE30 (orig. $36); bando.com Outdoor Voices Keep reading for more of our favorite discounted gifts from the best holiday sales. Buy It! Outdoor Voices Nimbus Classic Sweatshirt, $49 (orig. $88); outdoorvoices.com Briogeo Buy It! Briogeo Apple Honey Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, $32 with code JOY20 (orig. $40); briogeohair.com Brooklinen Buy It! Brooklinen Two-Toned Lambswool Throw Blanket, $160.65 with code HOLIDAY15 (orig. $189); brooklinen.com Ban.do Buy It! Bala Weighted Bangles,$45.50 with code SAVE30 (orig. $65); bando.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 